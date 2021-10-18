Prep roundup: Bailey Wilkins homers, Mead slowpitch forces three-way tie for first in GSL

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL Slowpitch

Mead 15, Mt. Spokane 5: Bailey Wilkins went 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs and the Panthers (16-1, 11-1) beat the Wildcats (16-2, 11-1) in the GSL regular-season finale at Merkel Sports Complex.

Jayden Villanueva went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for Mead, which finishes in a three-way tie for first with Mt. Spokane and University. Seeds to the district tournament, which starts Thursday, will be drawn Tuesday morning by league officials.

Jessica Waters went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

University 36, North Central 1: Natalie Singer had four hits including two doubles and a triple with six RBIs and the Titans (16-1, 11-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-16, 0-12) in five innings. Megan Jones went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for U-Hi.

Cheney 14, Shadle Park 3: Tatum Sloan hit a two-run home run and the Blackhawks (12-5, 10-3) downed the Highlanders (8-10, 7-7) in a GSL regular season finale on Monday. Parker Cagle and Pyper Cagle scored three runs apiece for Cheney, which earned the fourth seed to the 3A district tourney.

Lewis and Clark 12, Gonzaga Prep 2: Olivia Boures, Halie Resleff and Duff Overstreet all went 3 for 3 and the Tigers (9-8, 7-6) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (3-14, 2-12).

Ferris 32, East Valley 2: Addison Cook went 4 for 5 with a double, four runs and four RBIs and the Saxons (8-9, 6-7) defeated the visiting Knights (3-13, 1-12). Emma LaRue hit a home run, tripled, scored three runs and had five RBIs for Ferris.

Central Valley 17, Ridgeline 13: Malia Ota went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and the Bears (9-8, 7-5) downed the visiting Falcons (5-12, 4-8). Mikyla Adams-Smith hit a grand slam in the second inning for Ridgeline.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 4, Central Valley 3: Keagan Austin scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute and the Bullpups (12-1, 7-1) topped the visiting Bears (8-5, 4-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sammy Symmes and Erin Ewers each had a goal and an assist for G-Prep. Zoe Crockett scored two twice for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 2, University 1: Chloe Bafus and Natalie Wenner scored first-half goals and the visiting Tigers (7-6-2, 4-4) beat the Titans (4-9-1, 2-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Isabella Longo scored for University.

Cheney 2, Ferris 1: Ellie Fisk scored the game-winning goal in overtime assisted by Grace Hammermeister and the visiting Blackhawks (6-7, 5-3) topped the Saxons (4-9, 2-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 4, North Central 0: Kylie Stiles and Cami Hattenburg had one goal and one assist apiece and the Wildcats (7-4, 6-2) shut out the visiting Wolfpack (3-9, 1-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mead 3, Ridgeline 2: Teryn Gardner had two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, and the visiting Panthers (9-4, 6-3) defeated the Falcons (6-6, 4-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Lola McKay and Natalie Thompson scored one goal apiece for Ridgeline.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Teila Allen had 20 kills and the visiting Wildcats (9-1, 5-1) swept the Bullpups (6-4, 3-1) 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 in a GSL match. Katie Belitz added 22 assists for Mt. Spokane. Emma Sandberg notched 22 digs and Kate Palalek recorded 22 assists for G-Prep.

Freeman 3, East Valley 1: Ashley Boswell had 13 kills, Olivia Campbell had 16 digs and the visiting Scotties (10-2) beat the Knights (3-7) 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 in a nonleague match. Lina Fairbanks had eight blocks for East Valley.

Colville 3, Riverside 0: Sam Riggles had six kills and eight blocks and the Crimson Hawks (7-6, 5-5) swept the visiting Rams (1-10, 0-10) in an NEA match.

Liberty 3, St. George’s 0: Ellie Denny had five kills, eight assists and six aces and the Lancers (7-4, 5-3) swept the visiting Dragons (1-8, 1-5) 25-11, 25-5, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B match.

Curlew 3, Columbia 0: Maci Singer had six kills and the visiting Cougars (6-4, 5-4) swept the Lions (1-9, 1-9) 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 in a Northeast 1B match.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Colton 0: Ashlynn Archer had 18 kills with eight blocks and the Eagles (5-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-7, 0-3) 25-7, 25-15, 25-7 in a Southeast 1B match. Addison Becker added 23 assists for SJEL.

Orofino 3, St. Maries 1: Grace Beardin had 13 kills with seven blocks and the visiting Maniacs (11-1, 4-0) defeated the Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-2) 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16 in an Intermountain League match. Riley Schwartz added 26 digs and one ace for Orofino. Lily Daniel recorded 31 assists and Berkli McGreal notched 16 digs for St. Maries.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 3, Priest River 0: The visiting Panthers (4-10, 1-4) defeated the Spartans (1-8, 0-2) 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 in the Idaho 3A District play-in match. CDAC faces top-seeded Kellogg on Tuesday.