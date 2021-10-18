Seahawks’ DE Darrell Taylor does not have any significant injury after being carted off the field Sunday

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The medical reports on Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor were so promising by Monday afternoon that coach Pete Carroll wasn’t ruling out that he won’t miss any games.

Taylor was carted off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of the 23-20 overtime defeat Sunday night against the Steelers after being injured making a tackle of Najee Harris.

Taylor never lost feeling in his extremities but caution was taken due to an injury suspected of being in the neck area.

But tests showed no significant injury for Taylor, Carroll said.

“A really, really positive report,” Carroll said. “His MRI stuff was clear, his (CT) scan was clear. He does not have any neck injury. He got jammed pretty good. We’ve got to wait and see what it’s like. It may be a little bit more in his shoulder, even, as we figure it out.”

Taylor being carted off reminded some Steelers players of an injury to former Pittsburgh player Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury in a game in 2017 that ended his career. But Taylor was deemed well enough after the game that he was able to fly home.

“I talked to him last night in the middle of the night and he was very positive about it and all that, so we’ll see what happens,” Carroll said. “I know a lot of people were really upset about that, for good reason. Whenever they, they take a guy off like that the threat is so huge. He came out great so we will hope for the best and he may have a chance to go this week.”

But Carroll said with what the team knows as of now there’s a chance Taylor could play Monday night against the Saints.

“He’s not out of the woods to play this week,” Carroll said. “So that’s a thrilling response to what it looked like and what everybody could have anticipated. So we’ll see how that goes.”

Seattle finished the Steelers game with just two healthy running backs – DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer – with Alex Collins on the sidelines after taking hard hits to his backside and hip and also dealing with cramps.

Those three had to carry the load for Seattle with both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny on injured reserve.

“He got beat up on pretty good,” Carroll said of Collins, who had 101 yards on 20 carries for Seattle’s first 100-yard rushing game since Carson on Dec. 15, 2019, but did not have a carry after the 6:53 mark of the fourth quarter. “Cramped up a little bit, too. He had a little bit of everything happen.”

But Carroll referred to it as “wear and tear” and said Collins “didn’t have a significant injury” and could be able to play against the Saints.

Collins got his second consecutive start with Carson dealing with a neck injury. Seattle put Carson on IR Friday and he has to miss at least two more games before he could return Nov. 14 against Green Bay.

As for Penny, Carroll said he will have no restrictions as he aims to play in what would be only his fifth regular-season game since Dec. 8, 2019, when he suffered a torn ACL.

Penny played in the first game this season before being sidelined with a calf injury.