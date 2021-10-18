Seattle touts 99% compliance with employee vaccine mandate

Associated Press

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle reported Monday morning that 99% of its employees are in compliance with the mayor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

By 11:59 p.m. Monday, all Seattle city employees have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, per an August order by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

As of Monday morning, 94% of the city’s 11,000 employees had been vaccinated and an additional 5% have filed paperwork for an exemption, The Seattle Times reported. The remaining 150, or about 1%, had not yet complied.

At a news conference Monday, Durkan said she was “so proud” of the compliance numbers, and made a plea to those who hadn’t filed paperwork.

“At 12:01, if they’re not vaccinated, it depends on whether there’s an exemption process or whether they just haven’t filed their paperwork,” Durkan said. “Everyone has to be vaccinated, but we will try to provide a last chance for every city employee who has not complied with this.”

In the Seattle Police Department, over 350 officers had not yet submitted proof of vaccination in early October, causing concern about police staffing. But as of Monday morning, 91% of department employees and 90% of sworn personnel had been vaccinated. An additional 7% of department employees and 8% of sworn employees had filed for exemptions, according to information provided by Stephanie Formas, Durkan’s chief of staff.