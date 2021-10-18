The Weeknd cancels tour, including Spokane Arena show in April
UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 18, 2021
R&B and pop singer The Weeknd has canceled his “After Hours” tour dates, including a show scheduled for April at the Spokane Arena.
The Weeknd announced plans to hold a stadium tour starting next summer, according to Variety. Dates for the new tour will be announced in coming weeks.
The Spokane Arena concert was scheduled for April 30, 2022.
The Arena and TicketsWest said in an email anyone who purchased tickets via credit card will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.
“Customers who purchased tickets through a private seller/third-party/secondary market must return to that seller for support,” the email read.
