The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 46° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Music

The Weeknd cancels tour, including Spokane Arena show in April

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 18, 2021

The Weeknd accepts the top hot 100 artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The singer has canceled his tour that was slated to be in Spokane in April. (Chris Pizzello)
The Weeknd accepts the top hot 100 artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The singer has canceled his tour that was slated to be in Spokane in April. (Chris Pizzello)
By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

R&B and pop singer The Weeknd has canceled his “After Hours” tour dates, including a show scheduled for April at the Spokane Arena.

The Weeknd announced plans to hold a stadium tour starting next summer, according to Variety. Dates for the new tour will be announced in coming weeks.

The Spokane Arena concert was scheduled for April 30, 2022.

The Arena and TicketsWest said in an email anyone who purchased tickets via credit card will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.

“Customers who purchased tickets through a private seller/third-party/secondary market must return to that seller for support,” the email read.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Music