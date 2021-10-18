Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU football

Washington State/Arizona State to kick off at noon

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 18, 2021

Washington State offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (52) lifts wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. while celebrating Jackson’s touchdown during the first half of a Pac-12 game against Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Pullman, Wash. (Associated Press)
By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Make it eight straight afternoon games for Washington State.

The Cougars’ Pac-12 contest Oct. 30 at Arizona State has received a noon kickoff time, the school announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Only one WSU game this season has started after 4:30 p.m. – the Cougs’ opener vs. Utah State kicked off at 8 p.m.

The Cougars have played at least five late games, with kickoff scheduled after 6 p.m., in each of the last 10 seasons. The last year in which WSU played in the afternoon so often was 2010, when all 12 of its games began before 5 p.m.

-Colton Clark

