Washington State/Arizona State to kick off at noon

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Make it eight straight afternoon games for Washington State.

The Cougars’ Pac-12 contest Oct. 30 at Arizona State has received a noon kickoff time, the school announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Only one WSU game this season has started after 4:30 p.m. – the Cougs’ opener vs. Utah State kicked off at 8 p.m.

The Cougars have played at least five late games, with kickoff scheduled after 6 p.m., in each of the last 10 seasons. The last year in which WSU played in the afternoon so often was 2010, when all 12 of its games began before 5 p.m.

-Colton Clark