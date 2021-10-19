COVID case rates continue to decline in Spokane County.

The case rate declined from 671 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks to 615 cases per 100,000 people.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 268 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 153 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County last week.

The Panhandle Health District reported 336 new COVID-19 cases, and the district has 2,882 backlogged cases.

The district also reported five additional deaths Tuesday.

There have been 562 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 146 Panhandle residents hospitalized for the virus.