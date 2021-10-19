Gonzaga freshman Hunter Sallis named to 20-player watch list for Jerry West Award

Gonzaga’s Hunter Sallis has been named to the watch list for the Jerry West Award, presented annually to the college basketball’s top shooting guard.

Sallis is the only true freshman on the 20-player list filled with upperclassmen.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is a sophomore. Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin earned Pac-12 All-Freshman team honors last year, but he’s listed as a freshman, taking advantage of an extra season due to COVID-19. Similarly, Miami’s Isaiah Wong has played two seasons but is listed as a third-year sophomore.

The 6-foot-5 Sallis, who led Millard North High (Omaha, Nebraska) to its first state title last season, was named to the McDonald’s All-American roster, but the game wasn’t played due to the pandemic. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a senior.

Sallis and Gonzaga will face four others on the watch list: Andrew Jones of Texas, Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang and Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr.

Sallis was the highest-ranked recruit in GU history at No. 6 in 247sports composite rankings when he committed in March on his 18th birthday. He held that distinction for about a month until top-ranked Chet Holmgren committed to the Zags.

Players can play their way on or off the West watch list. Beginning Friday, fans can vote on the award.

More info: www.hoophallawards.com/.