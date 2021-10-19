Prep roundup: Delani Walker scores four goals, West Valley girls soccer blanks Shadle Park

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

West Valley 7, Shadle Park 0: Delani Walker scored four goals and assisted two more and the Eagles (13-2, 8-1) shut out the visiting Highlanders (6-9, 3-6) in a GSL 2A game. Jaedyn Green added one goal and one assist for West Valley.

Pullman 2, Clarkston 0: Hannah James had one goal and one assist and the Greyhounds (8-7, 5-4) beat the visiting Bantams (11-4, 7-2) in a GSL 2A game. Lillian Cobos made three saves for Pullman to preserve the shutout.

East Valley 3, Rogers 0: Alexis Griswold, Addison Scott and Kiley Boteler scored first-half goals and the visiting Knights (5-10, 4-5) blanked the Pirates (1-14, 0-9) in a GSL 2A game.

Deer Park 1, Freeman 0: Ella Carnahan scored in the 20th minute, Hannah Krantz made three saves to make it stand up and the Stags (12-1, 10-0) beat the visiting Scotties (9-6, 7-4) in a NEA game.

Lakeside 14, Newport 0: Abbi McLellan scored eight goals and the Eagles (9-4, 8-2) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (2-8, 2-8) in an NEA game. McLellan set a school record for most goals in a single game.

Colville 6, Medical Lake 0: Kaelyn Malone had two goals and Colville (5-9, 4-7) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-10, 0-12) in a NEA game.

Boys soccer

St. George’s 3, Upper Columbia 0: Tanner Watkins had two goals and one assist and the Dragons (3-4) beat the visiting Lions (1-2) in a Northeast 2B game.

Slowpitch

Ferris 14, Rogers 4: MacKenzie Edwards and Katelin Terry homered and knocked in two apiece and the Saxons (9-9, 7-7) beat the Pirates (6-13, 5-8) in a GSL regular-season finale on Tuesday. Emma LaRue added a solo homer and Ryan Shipman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Ferris.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Cheney 0: Danikah Johnson had nine kills and the visiting Panthers (10-2, 6-0) swept the Blackhawks (2-11, 0-6) 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Brielle Wilson added 20 assists and Jordan Gray notched 14 digs for Mead. Joy Assonken recorded six kills and 14 digs for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 0: Teila Allen had 10 kills and the Wildcats (10-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Titans (1-12, 0-6) 25-20, 25-14, 25-12 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Ferris 3, Central Valley 2: Gretta Lawson had nine kills with three blocks and the Saxons (5-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Bears (5-6, 3-3) 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 15-9 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kira Felchlin added 29 assists and 18 digs for Ferris. Robyn White led Central Valley with 21 kills and 19 digs.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Maddie Finnegan had 10 kills, 13 digs, four aces and three blocks and the visiting Bullpups (7-4, 4-1) swept the Tigers (4-8, 1-5) 25-22, 25-22, and 25-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kate Palelek added 23 assists for Gonzaga Prep. Ellie DeAndre recorded nine kills, ten digs, and two aces for Lewis and Clark.

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 2: Abby Flerchinger had 13 kills with two blocks and the visiting Highlanders (5-5, 4-1) topped the Eagles (5-5, 2-2) 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-25, 15-6 in a GSL 2A match. Teagan Webster had 37 assists for Shadle Park. Marissa Andrews recorded 23 assists and three aces and Kennedy Kreider notched 23 digs for West Valley.

East Valley 3, Rogers 1: Isabelle Downing had four aces and five digs and the visiting Knights (4-8, 2-3) beat the Pirates (2-7, 0-5) 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 in a GSL 2A match on Tuesday. Kaeden Davis added eight kills for East Valley. Lela Smith led Rogers with six blocks.

Freeman 3, Deer Park 2: Ashley Boswell had 15 kills and the visiting Scotties (11-2, 9-2) topped the Stags (9-5, 7-5) 26-24, 22-25, 26-28, 25-15, 15-5 an NEA match. Abbi Amend added 20 assists and six aces and Olivia Campbell recorded 25 digs for Freeman. Allison Feist notched 25 digs for Deer Park.

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had four aces and 10 kills and the Eagles (13-0, 11-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-11, 2-10) 254, 25-18, 25-11 in an NEA match. Jade Christenson had 28 assists for Lakeside.

Medical Lake 3, Colville 0: Amblessed Akemgbo had 10 kills and three blocks and the visiting Cardinals (5-6, 5-5) beat the Crimson Hawks (7-7, 5-6) 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 in an NEA match.

Colfax 3, Davenport 0: Asher Cai had eight kills and the visiting Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0) beat the Gorillas (2-8, 2-7) 25-10, 25-5, 25-15 in a NE2B match.

Upper Columbia 3, Kettle Falls 0: LaVay Shurrum had six kills and five blocks but the Bulldogs (1-9, 0-7) fell to the visiting Lions (6-3, 6-3) 25-15, 25-9, 25-19 in a Northeast 2B match.

Northwest Christian 3, Chesterton Academy 0: Sarah Neighbors had nine kills with six digs and the Crusaders (6-7) beat the visiting Saints (0-4) in a nonleague game. Isabel Elliott added five aces.

Springdale 3, Wellpinit 0: Audrey Wellhausen had 16 kills and the visiting Chargers (10-2, 9-2) swept Wellpinit (2-8, 1-7) 25-7, 25-3, 25-18 in a NE1B match. Maci Gines added 31 assists for Springdale.

Odessa 3, Harrington 0: Grace Nelson beat the school record for serving 25 in a row in the second set and the Tigers (9-4, 8-1) swept the visiting Panthers (0-8, 0-7) 25-0, 25-0, 25-6 in a NE1B match.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Kenzi Pederson had eight kills with six aces and the visiting Vikings (2-4, 2-4) swept the Timberwolves (1-5, 1-4) 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 in a Southeast 1B match. Denni Fealy had 15 assists for Gar-Pal.

Post Falls 3, Coeur d’Alene 0: The Trojans (23-4, 9-0) beat the Vikings (9-11, 3-6) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 title game. CdA takes on Lake City in a loser-out on Thursday.

Lake City 3, Lewiston 0: The Timberwolves (15-6, 4-5) swept the Bengals (11-10, 2-7) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 loser out.

Moscow 3, Sandpoint 0: The Bears (11-9, 5-3) swept the Bulldogs (3-13, 1-7) 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 semifinal. Moscow advances to the championship match at No. 1 seed Lakeland on Thursday.

Kellogg 3, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0: The Wildcats (14-5, 8-0) beat the Panthers (3-8, 1-7) in an Idaho 3A District 1 semifinal match. Kellogg faces Timberlake in the title match on Wednesday.

Timberlake 3, Bonners Ferry 1: Ashliana Thomas had 15 kills and the Tigers (8-5, 6-2) defeated the visiting Badgers (8-6, 4-4) 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22 in an Idaho 3A District 1 semifinal match. Sami Wilfong added 39 assists for Timberlake.

Cross Country

GSL No. 4 at Liberty Lake Regional Park: Girls: 1, Alana Parker (Mea) 19:37.21. 2, Alexis Parker (Mea) 19:48.84. 3, Charlotte Cullen (Mea) 20:19.07. Mead def. Ridgeline 16-46; Mead def. Mt. Spokane 16-46; Mead def. University 15-47; Mt. Spokane def. Ridgeline 26-41; Mt. Spokane def. University 23-44; Ridgeline def. University 27-28.