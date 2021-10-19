Spokane Chiefs sputter in road loss to Seattle

By Jason Shoot THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

The Spokane Chiefs remain in search of their first win streak this season.

Spokane fell behind quickly and came up short in a late comeback bid in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds in a Western Hockey League game Tuesday in Kent, Washington.

Spokane trailed 4-1 in the early moments of the third period, but goals by Eric Atchison and Blake Swetlikoff trimmed the Chiefs’ deficit to 4-3.

Spokane’s rally was squelched when the Thunderbirds’ Gabe Ludwig scored at 17:37 in the period.

The Chiefs, trying to build momentum following a shutout victory at Tri-City on Friday, surrendered a pair of goals in the first period to fall behind.

Two quick passes put Sam Oremba in position to shoot on goal, but Chiefs goaltender Mason Beaupit denied the attempt. Sam Popowich was first to the rebound, however, and he flicked the puck into the net to give Seattle a 1-0 lead just 3:13 into the game.

Mekai Sanders’ goal on a penalty shot extended Seattle’s lead to 2-0 at the 11:31 mark of the opening period.

Alessandro Segofredo’s unassisted goal gave the Thunderbirds a three-goal lead at 11:11 in the second period before Spokane netted its first goal on a Grady Lane tally just 32 seconds later.

Seattle’s Henrik Rybinski scored a power-play goal 47 seconds into the final period for a 4-1 cushion.

Atchison scored at 2:42 in the third period, and Swetlikoff scored on a power play with just over 10 minutes left.

The Chiefs were 1 for 5 on power-play chances. Spokane is a combined 4 for 19 on the power play in five losses and 5 for 11 in two wins.

Beaupit finished with 30 saves.

Thunderbirds goalie Scott Ratzlaff stopped 26 shots.

• Jacobson breaks leg: Third-year left winger Reed Jacobson suffered a broken leg in an on-ice collision during the Chiefs’ 3-0 win at Tri-City on Friday.

Chiefs general manager Scott Carter said Jacobson, a 19-year-old from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, will require surgery and be out “a while.”

Americans forward Drew Freer initially was given a match penalty by game officials for an attempt to injure. During its review of the play, the WHL disciplinary committee overturned the call and changed the penalty to a game misconduct.

Freer was given a one-game suspension.

Angela Schneider contributed to this report.