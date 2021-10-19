Sun Country announces non-stops to Minneapolis

Sun Country Airlines is launching new nonstop service between Minneapolis and Spokane.

The Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it will operate two weekly direct flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Spokane International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning June 9.

The twice-weekly nonstop flight departs from Spokane at 5:55 p.m. and arrives in Minneapolis at 10:37 p.m.

A return flight departs from Minneapolis at 3:45 p.m. and arrives in Spokane at 4:42 p.m., according schedule data as of Tuesday on Sun Country’s website.

Fares between the two cities start at $79 each way, depending on travel dates.

The new route is part of Sun Country’s service expansion that includes new nonstop flights at seven airports nationwide.

Sun Country Airlines operates more than 100 routes to 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and Caribbean.

Avista Foundation awards grants to local groups

Avista Foundation has awarded $475,000 in grants to more than 25 nonprofit organizations, including several in Spokane.

The Northeast Public Development Authority received a $10,000 grant, which will go toward advancing economic vitality in northeast Spokane.

“The Avista grant will be used to activate a new marketing and communication campaign to increase awareness of northeast businesses,” David Guthrie, executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority, said in a statement. “As we generate support in the greater community for revitalization, the area will attract new investment, leading to business growth and increased employment opportunities for neighborhood residents.”

Other grant recipients in Spokane and North Idaho include the Innovia Foundation; Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners; St. Vincent De Paul of North Idaho; CDAIDE; Spokane Parks Foundation; Jess Roskelley Foundation; Second Chance Ranch; Transitions; YMCA of the Inland Northwest and Spokanimal C.A.R.E., among others.

Grants were also awarded to organizations in Alaska and Oregon.

“Despite the prolonged effects of the pandemic we are encouraged to see so much resiliency in the communities across our service territory,” said Dennis Vermillion, president and CEO of Avista, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to stand alongside these organizations and make investments that help neighborhoods and communities thrive.”

Killer Burger restaurant opens in Hayden

A Portland-based rock ‘n’ roll burger restaurant has opened in Hayden, marking its first location in the region.

Franchisees Wes and Coral Walterman opened Killer Burger Monday at 85 W. Prairie Shopping Center, near Albertsons and Rite Aid.

“Expanding our relationship with Killer Burger gives a great opportunity to come home and connect with our community,” Wes Walterman, a Coeur d’Alene native, said in a statement.

“We are 100 percent confident that the brand will thrive here and develop the cult following it commands.”

The Waltermans opened Killer Burger’s first franchise location in Happy Valley, Oregon. Killer Burger was founded by TJ Southard in 2010.

The menu contains a variety of classic and creative burgers, such as the peanut butter pickle bacon burger.

Killer Burger’s Hayden location is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

