Washington State Patrol loses 74 commissioned officers who declined to get COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol has lost 127 employees due to the vaccine mandate.

State employees had until the end of the day Monday to submit their COVID-19 vaccination record or they would lose their jobs.

As of the end of the day Monday, 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers have separated from employment, the patrol reported early Tuesday. The officers include 67 troopers, 6 sergeants and one captain. The agency has about 2,200 personnel.

“We will miss every one of them,” State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said in a statement. “I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us.”

As of Oct. 7, about 90% of state employees had been verified as fully vaccinated, but that number has likely gone up in the past two weeks. The state will release updated numbers next Monday.

The agency is working on contingency planning, but the departures are spread across the state and are impacting some areas differently than others, according to a news release from the patrol. The agency will move resources “where necessary and specific personnel losses demand adjustment,” according to the release.

The patrol will continue to work to fill three new academy classes in the coming months and will look to fill vacancies on the civilian side as soon as possible.

“We have the responsibilities of the agency to carry forward and I am not going to ask you to do more with less,” Batiste said of those who decided to stay. “We shall do our very best to keep our remaining staff from becoming overburdened by these temporary losses.”

State troopers had been some of the most outspoken against the mandate, leading a lawsuit of about 600 other state employees against the mandate. A Thurston County judge denied the effort in a ruling Monday, saying it was in the governor’s authority to issue the mandate and that the plaintiffs failed to prove there was a likelihood of irreparable harm from refusing to take the vaccine.