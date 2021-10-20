Corrections

Reilly tweeted ‘all Jews are dangerous’

A column by Shawn Vestal on Oct. 16 incorrectly reported that David Reilly, a candidate for Post Falls School Board, had tweeted “all Jews are bad.” The tweet actually read, “all Jews are dangerous,” according to reporting in the Daily Beast and other outlets.

Median incomes misstated

A story published Sunday on congressional Democrats’ child care proposal misstated the median income figures for Washington and Idaho on which the subsidies would be based. For a family of four, the median income in Washington is $101,769, and in Idaho it is $74,717.