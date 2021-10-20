Corrections
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 20, 2021
Reilly tweeted ‘all Jews are dangerous’
A column by Shawn Vestal on Oct. 16 incorrectly reported that David Reilly, a candidate for Post Falls School Board, had tweeted “all Jews are bad.” The tweet actually read, “all Jews are dangerous,” according to reporting in the Daily Beast and other outlets.
Median incomes misstated
A story published Sunday on congressional Democrats’ child care proposal misstated the median income figures for Washington and Idaho on which the subsidies would be based. For a family of four, the median income in Washington is $101,769, and in Idaho it is $74,717.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.