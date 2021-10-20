Man stabbed acquaintance in back, threatened others, court documents say

A man stabbed his acquaintance in the back without warning last week in Spokane, according to court documents.

Chester Gray, 30, was arrested on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault last week after an attack in Spokane’s East Central Neighborhood.

According to court documents, Gray was at an acquaintance’s home located at 1609 E. First Ave. at about 3:30 a.m.

Gray walked into the living room of the house and stabbed one man multiple times in the back, court documents say.

The victim told police he had no idea why Gray stabbed him but that Gray has a history of mental illness.

The residents of the home heard yelling from the front room and walked into the hallway to find Gray holding a knife, according to court documents. Gray tried to stab a resident, but the resident was able to disarm him, pin him to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

Another witness told police that as Gray tried to stab the resident of the home, he said everyone in the hallway was trying to kill him.

Police arrived to find the victim with two stab wounds in his upper back, one that narrowly missed his spine. The victim was taken to a local hospital where medical personnel found the point of the knife broken off into his back, according to court records.

Gray does not have any significant criminal history in Washington state. He was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he remains on a $250,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.