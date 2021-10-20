Pac-12 power ratings: Despite upheaval, WSU continues its upward climb; Oregon clings to the top spot

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Power ratings based entirely on the scoreboard, except when they aren’t.

1. Oregon (5-1/2-1)

Last week: 1

Result: Beat Cal 24-17

Next up: at UCLA (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Line: Even

2. Utah (4-2/3-0)

Last week: 5

Result: Beat Arizona State 35-21

Next up: at Oregon State (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Utah -4

3. Arizona State (5-2/3-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Lost at Utah 35-21

Next up: Idle

Line: N/A

4. UCLA (5-2/3-1)

Last week: 3

Result: Won at Washington 24-17

Next up: vs. Oregon (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Line: Even

5. Oregon State (4-2/2-1)

Last week: 4

Result: DNP

Next up: vs. Utah (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Oregon State +4

6. Washington State (4-3/3-2)

Last week: 8

Result: Beat Stanford 34-31

Next up: vs. Brigham Young (12:30 p.m., FS1)

Line: Washington State +2

7. Stanford (3-4/2-3)

Last week: 6

Result: Lost at Washington State 34-31

Next up: Idle

Line: N/A

8. USC (3-3/2-3)

Last week: 7

Result: DNP

Next up: at Notre Dame (4:30 p.m., NBC)

Line: USC +5

9. Washington (2-4/1-2)

Last week: 9

Result: Lost to UCLA 24-17

Next up: at Arizona (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Line: Washington -15

10. Cal (1-5/0-3)

Last week: 10

Result: Lost at Oregon 24-17

Next up: vs. Colorado (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Cal -10

11. Colorado (2-4/1-2)

Last week: 11

Result: Beat Arizona 34-0

Next up: at Cal (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Colorado +10

12. Arizona (0-6/0-3)

Last week: 12

Result: Lost at Colorado 34-0

Next up: vs. Washington (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Line: Arizona +15