Pac-12 power ratings: Despite upheaval, WSU continues its upward climb; Oregon clings to the top spot
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 20, 2021
Power ratings based entirely on the scoreboard, except when they aren’t.
1. Oregon (5-1/2-1)
Last week: 1
Result: Beat Cal 24-17
Next up: at UCLA (12:30 p.m., ABC)
Line: Even
2. Utah (4-2/3-0)
Last week: 5
Result: Beat Arizona State 35-21
Next up: at Oregon State (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)
Line: Utah -4
3. Arizona State (5-2/3-1)
Last week: 2
Result: Lost at Utah 35-21
Next up: Idle
Line: N/A
4. UCLA (5-2/3-1)
Last week: 3
Result: Won at Washington 24-17
Next up: vs. Oregon (12:30 p.m., ABC)
Line: Even
5. Oregon State (4-2/2-1)
Last week: 4
Result: DNP
Next up: vs. Utah (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)
Line: Oregon State +4
6. Washington State (4-3/3-2)
Last week: 8
Result: Beat Stanford 34-31
Next up: vs. Brigham Young (12:30 p.m., FS1)
Line: Washington State +2
7. Stanford (3-4/2-3)
Last week: 6
Result: Lost at Washington State 34-31
Next up: Idle
Line: N/A
8. USC (3-3/2-3)
Last week: 7
Result: DNP
Next up: at Notre Dame (4:30 p.m., NBC)
Line: USC +5
9. Washington (2-4/1-2)
Last week: 9
Result: Lost to UCLA 24-17
Next up: at Arizona (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Line: Washington -15
10. Cal (1-5/0-3)
Last week: 10
Result: Lost at Oregon 24-17
Next up: vs. Colorado (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)
Line: Cal -10
11. Colorado (2-4/1-2)
Last week: 11
Result: Beat Arizona 34-0
Next up: at Cal (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)
Line: Colorado +10
12. Arizona (0-6/0-3)
Last week: 12
Result: Lost at Colorado 34-0
Next up: vs. Washington (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Line: Arizona +15
