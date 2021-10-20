Prep roundup: Erin Ewers’ hat trick helps Gonzaga Prep secure Greater Spokane League girls soccer title

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 8, North Central 0: Erin Ewers scored three goals and the visiting Bullpups (13-1, 8-1) shut out the Wolfpack (3-10, 1-8) to secure the GSL 4A/3A regular-season title. Caylee Kerr added two goals and one assist for G-Prep, which earned the top seed to the District 8 tournament starting on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 2: Cami Hattenburg scored the go-ahead goal assisted by Kylie Stiles in double overtime and the visiting Wildcats (8-4, 7-2) topped the Tigers (7-7-2, 4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Stiles totaled three assists for Mt. Spokane, which earned the top 3A seed to the district tourney. Caeli Dornay and Sofia Alfaro scored one goal apiece for LC.

Ferris 1, Mead 0: Abbie Scott made seven saves and the visiting Saxons (5-9, 3-6) defeated the Panthers (9-5, 6-3) in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game. Cadence Peroff and Isabel Wright had goals in the shootout.

Cheney 2, University 1: Ellie Fisk scored the game-winning goal in the shootout and the visiting Blackhawks (7-7, 6-3) beat the Titans (4-10-1, 2-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Alex Miller scored Cheney’s regulation goal. McKinley Ullman scored in the 25th minute for University.

Central Valley 3, Ridgeline 0: Zoe Crockett scored two goals and assisted another and the Bears (9-5, 5-4) shut out the visiting Falcons (6-7, 3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carly Imes added a goal and an assist for CV.

Volleyball

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Margot Keane had 12 kills and the Greyhounds (8-4, 5-0) swept the visiting Bantams (2-8, 1-3) in a GSL 2A match. Keleigh Myers added 22 assists and three aces for Pullman. Leah Copeland recorded 17 digs and Maddie Kaufman notched 24 assists for Clarkston.

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 0: Ellie Haas had 10 kills with two aces and the Cardinals (6-5, 6-6) beat the visiting Rams (0-11, 1-11) 25-14, 25-15, 25-11 in a Northeast A match. Grace Stimson helped Medical Lake on the defensive end with 20 digs. Sam Riggles led Riverside with six blocks and an ace.

Oakesdale 3, Pomeroy 0: Gianna Anderson had 12 kills with four aces and the Nighthawks (16-0, 8-0) swept the visiting Pirates (5-3, 1-2) 25-7, 25-4, 25-11 in a Southeast 1B match. Samantha Holling added 19 assists for Oakesdale.

Colton 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Emily Kramer had 12 assists and two blocks but the Timberwolves (1-6, 1-5) lost to the visiting Wildcats (3-10, 1-5) in a Southeast 1B match.

Kellogg 3, Timberlake 2: Sami Wilfong had 31 assists but the visiting Tigers (8-6, 6-2) fell to the Wildcats (11-2, 2-0) 25-12, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9 in the Idaho 3A District 1 championship on Wednesday. Timberlake faces Bonners Ferry for the district’s second bid to state on Saturday.

Bonners Ferry 3, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0: The Badgers (8-4) eliminated the visiting Panthers (4-12) 25-19, 25-5, 25-12 in an Idaho 3A District 1 loser-out match.

Cross Country

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 (at Ferris): Boys: Cheney def. Ferris 17-44. North Central def. Cheney 15-46. North Central def. Ferris 15-50. 1, Zak Drew (NC) 18:08. 2, Sawyer Brian (NC) 18:18. 3, Jesse Leach (NC) 18:25. Girls: Ferris def. Cheney 25-30. Ferris def. North Central 25-32. Cheney def North Central 24-34. 1, Ellise Rees (FER) 25:23. 2, Ora Lefcort (FER) 26:00. 3, Myah Allen (NC) 26:40.

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 (at Manito Park): Boys: Lewis and Clark def. Central Valley 23-32. Lewis and Clark def. Gonzaga Prep 20-35. Central Valley def. Gonzaga Prep 23-32. 1, Evan Bruce (LC) 16:53. 2, Brian Bowers (LC) 17:05. 3, Caleb Richardson (GP) 17:07. Girls: Lewis and Clark def. Central Valley 16-39. Lewis and Clark 15-45. Central Valley def. Gonzaga Prep 15-43. 1, Audrey Thronson (Lewis and Clark) 20:13. 2, Alice Groza (Lewis and Clark) 20:32. 3, Charlotte Burns (Lewis and Clark) 20:42.

GSL 2A No. 4 (at Liberty Lake RP): Boys: Shadle Park def. East Valley 22-37. Pullman def. East Valley 20-39. Pullman def. Shadle Park 25-32. 1, Luke Hammond (SP) 17:49. 2, Leonardo Hoffman (PUL) 17:54. 3, Ethan Sheffler (EV) 18:03. Girls: East Valley def. Shadle Park 22-33. Pullman def. East Valley 22-36. Pullman def. Shadle Park 20-41. 1, Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:59. 2, Kaiya Sollie (SP) 21:44. 3, Elly Kunkel (PUL) 22:03.

GSL 2A No. 4 (at Franklin Park): Boys: West Valley def Rogers 22-39. West Valley def. Clarkston 17-46. Rogers def. Clarkston 18-45. 1, Jaden Rowe (ROG) 17:14. 2, Braeden Ordinario (WV) 17:26. 3, Lain Hyde (WV) 17:46. Girls: 1, West Valley 15. 2, Clarkston 50. 1, Kaitlyn Adamson (WV) 19:43. 2, Roxanne Frederickson (WV) 21:30. 3, Hadassah Duff (WV) 21:46.

NEA No. 4 at Medical Lake: Boys: Medical Lake def. Deer Park 16-45. Medical Lake def. Colville 15-50. Deer Park def. Colville 19-37. 1, Reid Headrick (ML) 16:40. 2, Connor Palmen (ML) 17:02. 3, Aden Carl (ML) 19:01. Girls: Medical Lake def. Deer Park 23-38. Medical Lake def. Colville 19-44. Deer Park def. Colville 25-34. 1, Layne Lathrop (DP) 20:25. 2, Kayla Ramsey (ML) 20:41. 3, Eliza Fazzari (COL) 21:31.