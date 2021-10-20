Pullman police ask for public’s help in College Hill fatal shooting

As the investigation into last month’s fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill continues, the Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals who may have important information related to the case.

A post on the Pullman police Facebook page Wednesday includes photos of individuals who are not suspects of any crime, the post says.

Those able to help identify any of the individuals are asked to call (509) 334-0802 to speak with a detective.

George M. Harris III, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate and wounding a Washington State University football player outside a large house party. He was released from the Whitman County Jail a few days after the incident after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

Whitman County Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said at the time the investigation into Harris‘s claim of self-defense is ongoing and that charges could be filed later.

Harris claimed the shooting was a terrible accident after he was “jumped” at the party, according to court documents.