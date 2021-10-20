Stream on Demand: ‘Dune’ is available to stream for 31 days

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Denis Villeneuve directs “Dune” (2021, PG-13), an epic science-fiction story of royal intrigue, betrayal, rebellion and giant sand worms on a desert planet that provides the rare spice that enables interstellar travel. Timothée Chalamet stars as prince who flees a conspiracy and becomes a leader among the indigenous people of the planet. The star-studded cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Zendaya. It’s the third screen adaptation of the dense and complex landmark novel by Frank Herbert but covers only the first half of the book; the story concludes in the announced “Part II.” Available to stream same day as theaters, availablefor 31 days only. (HBO Max)

“Found” (2021, PG) follows three Chinese-born girls adopted by different American families who discover they are cousins thanks to DNA tests and travel to China to connect with their ancestry. The documentary explores issues of identity, family and the long-term effects of China’s one-child policy. (Netflix)

In the science-fiction thriller “Invasion” (TV-MA), an alien invasion of Earth is experienced from different perspectives around the world. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill and Firas Nassar star in the series from creators/producers Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Three episodes available, new episodes every Friday. (Apple TV+)

A teen runaway (Stefanie Scott) finds a mysterious door in the woods that leads to an alternate dimension filled with monsters in “The Girl in the Woods” (TV-MA), a supernatural young adult drama set in the Pacific Northwest. Misha Osherovich and Sofia Bryant co-star as her best friends and partners in battling monsters. Krysten Ritter directs the first four episodes, written by an all-female writing team. All eight episodes available. (Peacock)

The savagely satirical, Emmy-winning series “Succession” (TV-MA) returns with new episodes of corporate warfare and family dysfunction on Sundays. (HBO Max)

Halloween Highlights

A wounded park ranger (Monique Rockman) is taken in by a mysterious father and son living off the grid in “Gaia” (2021, R), an eco-horror thriller set in dense Tsitsikamma Forest of South Africa. (Hulu)

In the teen vampire thriller “Night Teeth” (2021, TV-14), a college student and part-time chauffeur (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is hired by a pair of seductive but hungry vampires (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry). (Netflix)

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (2021, R), the third film in the successful horror movie franchise (not counting spinoffs). (HBO Max)

”Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” (not rated) is a baking competition special with seasonal treat challenges hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. (Peacock)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” (2021, PG-13) is a thriller about people trapped on a remote beach where they age at an alarming rate.

Maggie Q stars as a contract killer raised by a master assassin (Samuel L. Jackson) in the action thriller “The Protégé” (2021, R) co-starring Michael Keaton. Also on DVD and at Redbox. Also new:

• Drama “Joe Bell” (2021, R) starring Mark Wahlberg as a father raising awareness about high school bullying;

• Action movie prequel “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” (2021, PG-13) starring Henry Golding.

Available a week after select theaters nationwide is “Bergman Island” (2021, R) starring Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth as a filmmaking couple on a retreat at Faro Island, where Ingmar Bergman drew inspiration.

Netflix

“Inside Job” (TV-MA), an animated comedy for adults, features the voices of Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater as members of a team keeping conspiracies a secret.

Dame Judi Dench plays Queen Victoria once again in “Victoria & Abdul” (2017, PG-13), based on the true story of the monarch’s friendship with a young Indian clerk (Ali Fazal). Stephen Frears directs.

Streaming TV: The second season of “Locke & Key” (TV-14), based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, continues the story of the Locke family and the magic keys handed down to their children. Also new:

• “Adventure Beast” (TV-14), an animated wildlife comedy with strange but true nature factoids;

• “Dynasty” (TV-14) season 4 of the reboot with Grant Show and Elizabeth Gillies.

International passport: French comedian and actor Dany Boon directs and stars in “Stuck Together” (2021, France, TV-MA, with subtitles), a comedy set during the pandemic lockdown in Paris. Also new:

• “In for a Murder” (2021, Poland, TV-14, with subtitles), a mystery comedy about a stay-at-home mom who investigates a murder in her small town;

• Romantic comedy “Little Big Mouth” (South Africa, TV-14) about the power of music to bring a fractured family back to life.

International TV: “Misfit: The Series” (Netherlands, TV-Y, with subtitles) is a Dutch high school musical. Also new:

• Offbeat reality series “Insiders” (Spain, TV-MA);

• Comedy “Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam” (Germany, TV-MA, with subtitles) set in a parallel dimension;

• “Komi Can’t Communicate” (Japan, TV-G), an animated drama about an unsociable high school students attempting to make 100 friends.

True stories: The limited series documentary “The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea” (Singapore, TV-MA, with subtitles) recounts the hunt for a serial killer in Seoul in the 2000s.

Kid stuff: The limited-series, animated-adventure fantasy “Maya and the Three” (TV-Y7) follows a Mayan warrior princess (Zoe Saldana) on an odyssey to save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld. The voice cast includes Diego Luna, Gale Garcia Bernal, Rita Moreno, Danny Trejo and Rosie Perez.

Hulu

Toni Collette plays a pub owner who rallies her small Welsh community to raise a thoroughbred to race in “Dream Horse” (2020, PG), a low-key drama based on a true story.

Chef David Chang hosts the docuseries “The Next Thing You Eat” (TV-PG) about the future of food production.

Episodes of the new ABC drama “Queens” (TV-14) and the reality show “The Bachelorette” (TV-14) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

Hulu / Peacock





Episodes of the new reality series “Home Sweet Home” (TV-PG) (Hulu / Peacock) from producer Ava DuVernay and the new season of “The Blacklist” (TV-14) (Hulu / Peacock) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

HBO Max

The documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol” (2021, TV-MA) chronicles the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kid stuff: The animated “Teen Titans Go!” (TV-PG) is a colorful, lively superhero series for young audiences.

Other streams

A psychiatric nurse (Rudi Dharmalingam) in an Australian hospital starts to question the line between reality and madness in “Wakefield” (TV-MA). (Showtime Anytime)

The two-part documentary “The Men Who Sold the World Cup” (2021) tells the story of how one of the biggest sporting events in the world was sold to the highest bidders. (Discovery+)

Martin Clunes stars in the four-part miniseries “Manhunt: The Night Stalker” (TV-MA), based on the true story of the police pursuit of a notorious d serial rapist. New episodes each Monday. (Acorn TV / AMC+)

”True Crime” offers a selection of 29 films based on (or at least inspired by) real-life events, from Fritz Lang’s brilliant sound cinema debut “M” (Germany, 1931, with subtitles) with Peter Lorre through “Try and Get Me!” (1950) and “In Cold Blood” (1967) to David Fincher’s “Zodiac” (2007, R) and “Polytechnique” (2009, with subtitles), an early feature from Denis Villeneuve which won 9 Genie Awards in Canada. (Criterion Channel)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Old,” “The Protégé,” “G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.