Sun Country Airlines launches nonstop service between Minneapolis, Spokane

Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday it's launching nonstop service between Minneapolis and Spokane, beginning in July 2022.  (Courtesy photo)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Sun Country Airlines is launching new nonstop service between Minneapolis and Spokane.

The Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it will operate two weekly direct flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Spokane International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning June 9, 2022.

The twice-weekly nonstop flight departs Spokane at 5:55 p.m. and arrives in Minneapolis at 10:37 p.m.

A return flight departs Minneapolis at 3:45 p.m. and arrives in Spokane at 4:42 p.m., according schedule data as of Tuesday on Sun Country’s website.

Fares between the two cities start at $79 each way, depending upon travel dates.

The new route is part of Sun Country’s service expansion that includes new nonstop flights at seven airports nationwide.

Sun Country Airlines operates a total of more than 100 routes to 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and Caribbean.

