Sun Country Airlines launches nonstop service between Minneapolis, Spokane
Wed., Oct. 20, 2021
Sun Country Airlines is launching new nonstop service between Minneapolis and Spokane.
The Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it will operate two weekly direct flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Spokane International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning June 9, 2022.
The twice-weekly nonstop flight departs Spokane at 5:55 p.m. and arrives in Minneapolis at 10:37 p.m.
A return flight departs Minneapolis at 3:45 p.m. and arrives in Spokane at 4:42 p.m., according schedule data as of Tuesday on Sun Country’s website.
Fares between the two cities start at $79 each way, depending upon travel dates.
The new route is part of Sun Country’s service expansion that includes new nonstop flights at seven airports nationwide.
Sun Country Airlines operates a total of more than 100 routes to 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and Caribbean.
