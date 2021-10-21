Briefly: Spokane Public Library offers free feminine hygiene products

From local reports

Spokane Public Library has joined a national movement to stock tampons and pads in restrooms at each new and renovated library location for free.

“We believe providing free menstrual hygiene supplies will alleviate stress for individuals experiencing period poverty and a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products,” Library Director of Marketing and Communications Amanda Donovan said in a library news release. “This initiative supports our mission to increase equity and inclusivity in the region and eliminates a barrier that many individuals experience daily.

The district partnered with Aunt Flow, a woman-owned company, to provide 100% organic cotton tampons and pads in dispensers available to any individual that needs them, according to the release.