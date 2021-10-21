Medical examiner identifies man who was shot and killed in West Central Spokane
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 22, 2021
The Spokane County Medical Examiner said the man who was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in the West Central Neighborhood of Spokane was 34-year-old John P. Gullingsrud.
The cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities, the medical examiner said.
Police responded to a report of shots fired and a man down at about 2:30 a.m. at Cedar Street and Boone Avenue, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Officers found Gullingsrud with multiple gunshot wounds in the street near the Spokane Transit Authority bus barn. They provided medical aid before medics arrived, but Gullingsrud died at the scene.
Several shell casings were found, but no weapon was recovered. Police said Wednesday they don’t have a suspect.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
