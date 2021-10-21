The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 48° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Medical examiner identifies man who was shot and killed in West Central Spokane

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 22, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said the man who was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in the West Central Neighborhood of Spokane was 34-year-old John P. Gullingsrud.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities, the medical examiner said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired and a man down at about 2:30 a.m. at Cedar Street and Boone Avenue, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers found Gullingsrud with multiple gunshot wounds in the street near the Spokane Transit Authority bus barn. They provided medical aid before medics arrived, but Gullingsrud died at the scene.

Several shell casings were found, but no weapon was recovered. Police said Wednesday they don’t have a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety