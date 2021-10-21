North 40 Outfitters opens in Airway Heights

North 40 Outfitters is now open in Airway Heights, the farm and ranch retailer announced via Facebook Wednesday.

The 90,000-square-foot store, 9646 W. U.S. Highway 2, features automotive, feed, tack, electrical, lawn, plumbing, fencing and hardware products.

It also provides lawn and garden products, power equipment, tools as well as outdoor clothing and footwear.

The store also offers a full-service archery shop and range, and North 40 Fly Shop.

North 40 Outfitters is hiring for several full-time positions at its Airway Heights location, including retail sales, cashiers, guest service associates and lead positions, among others, according to the company’s website.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

North 40 Outfitters has 11 stores in Montana, Idaho and two other Spokane-area locations at 8307 E. Trent Ave. in Millwood and 15228 N. Newport Highway in Mead.

State adds workers, jobless rate drops to 4.9%

Washington’s economy added 17,600 jobs in September while unemployment dropped to 4.9%.

“September’s job gains show a steady economic recovery consistent with our state’s ninth consecutive month of net payroll increases,” said Jeff Robinson, the labor force statistics manager for the Washington state Employment Security Department.

For comparison, the state added a revised 16,400 jobs in August.

The department paid unemployment benefits to 242,000 people in September, which was a decrease of 32,036 from August.

WeWork goes public after earlier collapse

WeWork became a publicly traded company Thursday after a spectacular collapse during its first attempt to do so two years ago.

WeWork is emerging more than a year into a pandemic that closed millions of square feet off office space and the hope is that a work environment turned upside down is the ideal time for a company that sells shared workspace to thrive.

Investors warmed to the idea shortly after the opening bell and shares of WeWork rose almost 9%, to $11.27 each.

WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, startups and freelancers who want to avoid paying for permanent office space.

But over time, its operating expenses became exorbitant and it relied on repeated cash infusions from private investors.

The New York City company closed its agreement to merge with BowX Acquistion, a special purposes acquisition company, on Wednesday.

SPACs are groups of investors who band together to speed a company to a public listing, usually at the expense of transparency for outside investors.

It’s been over two years since WeWork’s first attempt at an IPO blew up in spectacular fashion, with CEO and founder Adam Neumann being ousted.

The company had been valued around $47 billion before investors began to buck, fed up with exorbitant spending and erratic behavior from Neumann.

Japan’s SoftBank, a major early investor, stepped in to keep the company afloat and will hold a majority stake as part of the SPAC.

Neumann is not out of the picture either, and will hold voting power of more than 10% in the newly formed company.

From staff and wire reports WeWork has emerged a slimmer company and shifted its focus to longer membership commitments.

Only 10% of its members have month-to-month commitments today, while more than 50% have commitments longer than a year.