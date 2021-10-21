Prep roundup: Delani Walker’s hat trick helps West Valley girls soccer top East Valley

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

West Valley 9, East Valley 0: Delani Walker scored three goals and had four assists and the Eagles (14-2, 9-1) shut out the visiting Knights (5-11, 4-6) to secure the GSL 2A regular season title. Ashlyn Chase added two goals for West Valley, which has a bye in the first round of the district tournament.

Clarkston 3, Shadle Park 0: The Bantams (12-4, 8-2) blanked the Highlanders (6-10, 3-7) in a GSL 2A finale. Second-seeded Clarkston earned a bye in the first round of the district tourney.

Pullman 2, Rogers 1: Elsie McDougle scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute and the Greyhounds (9-7, 6-4) beat the visiting Pirates (1-15, 0-10) in a GSL 2A season finale. Lydia Hogan had 17 saves for Rogers.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 2: Abbi McLellan recorded a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute, and the visiting Eagles (11-4, 10-2) topped the Rams (8-6, 4-6) in an NEA game.

Freeman 5, Colville 1: Aubrey Gregory scored four goals and the Scotties (10-6, 8-4) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (5-10-1, 0-11) in an NEA game. Mikayla Warner added two assists for Freeman. Taylor Straub scored for Colville.

Northwest Christian 2, Davenport 1: Addy Fazio scored the tying goal in the 78th minute and the visiting Crusaders (10-5-1, 6-2) beat the Gorillas (5-3, 5-1) in a shootout (2-1) in a Northeast 2B game.

Lake City 3, Timberline 2: Georgia Whitehead scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute and the fourth-seeded Timberwolves (15-1-1) topped the fifth-seeded Wolves (13-5-1) in an Idaho 5A state first-round game on Thursday. Lake City faces top-seeded Highland in a semifinal on Friday at noon.

Skyline 3, Moscow 0: The second-seeded Grizzlies (15-0-2) beat the seventh-seeded Bears (4-9-1) in an Idaho 4A state first-round game in Caldwell. Moscow plays in a consolation match Friday at 10 a.m.

Teton 4, Coeur d’Alene Charter 3 (SO): The seventh-seeded Timberwolves (9-5-2) upset the second-seeded Panthers (15-2-0) in a shootout in an Idaho 3A state first-round game at Vallivue HS. CDAC had won the state title five consecutive seasons. The Panthers will play a consolation match Friday at 10 a.m.

Fruitland 8, Timberlake 1: The top-seeded Grizzlies (17-0-1) beat the eighth-seeded Tigers (11-7-0) in an Idaho 3A state first-round game at Vallivue HS. Timberlake plays in a consolation match Friday at 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Lake City 4, Lewiston 0: The top-seeded Timberwolves (18-0-1) beat the eighth-seeded Bengals (8-9-0) in an Idaho 5A state first-round game at Eagle HS. Lake City faces fifth-seeded Boise in a semifinal game Friday at noon.

Sandpoint 4, Canyon Ridge 0: The third-seeded Bulldogs (9-4-0) beat the sixth-seeded Riverhawks (10-4-5) in an Idaho 4A state first-round game in Caldwell. Sandpoint faces second-seeded Hillcrest in a semifinal Friday at 12:30 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly 1, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0 (SO): The fifth-seeded Vandals (12-2-0) beat the fourth-seeded Panthers (12-3-2) in a shootout in an Idaho 3A state first-round game at Vallivue HS. CDAC plays in a consolation match Friday at 10 a.m.

Sugar-Salem 4, Bonners Ferry 0: The third-seeded Diggers (16-3-0) beat the sixth-seeded Badgers (12-3-4) in an Idaho 3A state first-round game at Vallivue HS. Bonners Ferry plays a consolation match Friday at 10 a.m.

Slowpitch

Chiawana 14, Central Valley 9: Leah North went 3 for 3 with an RBI and the Riverhawks (17-1) beat the visiting Bears (10-9) in a District 8 4A championship game. Madison Saty went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Central Valley.

Central Valley 15, Lewis and Clark 5: Sierra Fischer went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and the Bears (11-9) beat the Tigers (9-10) in the District 8 4A second-place game at Chiawana HS. The win qualifies Central Valley for the state tournament next weekend in Yakima.

University 13, Ferris 0: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and the Titans (17-1) eliminated the visiting Saxons (9-10) in the first round of the District 8 3A/2A tournament. Abby Watkins went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 8, Cheney 6: Ainsley Davis went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs and the Wildcats (17-2) eliminated the visiting Blackhawks (12-6) in the first round of the District 8 3A/2A tournament. Jessica Waters went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Payton Dressler went 3 for 4 with three runs for Mt. Spokane. Pyper Cagle went 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored for Cheney.

Hermiston 9, Mead 5: The Bulldogs (11-8) eliminated the visiting Panthers (16-2) in a District 8 3A/2A first-round game. Details were unavailable.

Walla Walla 11, Shadle Park 2: The Blue Devils (11-6) eliminated the visiting Highlanders (8-11) in a District 8 3A/2A first-round game. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: The Panthers (11-2, 7-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (7-5, 4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: The visiting Wildcats (11-1, 7-1) swept the Bears (5-7, 3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Details were unavailable.

North Central 3, University 1: Stephanie Leach had 12 kills and 15 digs and the Wolfpack (10-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Titans (1-13, 0-7) 25-22, 17-25, 25-11, 25-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday. Brenna Houk added 18 assists and five aces for North Central. Allie Ferrin recorded ten kills and Brigitta Maughan notched 17 assists for University.

Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 2: Grace Grant had 12 kills and the visiting Tigers (5-8, 2-5) beat the Blackhawks (2-12, 0-7) 23-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 0: Kelsey McDevitt had 12 kills and the visiting Falcons (7-3, 4-2) swept the Saxons (5-7, 3-4) 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Makayla Beckett added 17 assists and three aces for Ridgeline. Kira Felchlin recorded 18 assists and two aces for Ferris.

West Valley 3, East Valley 2: Kennedy Kreider had 42 digs and the Eagles (6-5, 3-2) topped the visiting Knights (4-8, 2-4) 25-20, 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-9 in a GSL 2A match. Marissa Andrews added 31 assists for West Valley. Elizabeth Flahavin notched 48 assists and Sidney Joy recorded 16 kills and three blocks for East Valley.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Margot Keane had 11 kills and the Greyhounds (9-4, 6-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-8, 0-6) 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 0: Chloe Flerchinger had eight kills and 10 digs and the visiting Highlanders (6-5, 5-1) beat the Bantams (2-9, 1-4) 25-4, 25-15, 25-18 in a GSL 2A match.

Freeman 3, Colville 0: Ashley Boswell had nine kills and eight digs and the Scotties (12-2, 10-2) swept the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-8, 5-7) 25-11, 25-7, 25-12 in an NEA match. Abbie Amend added 14 assists and three aces for Freeman. Mckenna Reggear recorded five kills and two aces and Olivia Ortner notched eleven assists for Colville.

Medical Lake 3, Deer Park 1: Rylie Spring had 26 assists, 10 kills and one block and the Cardinals (7-6, 7-5) beat the visiting Stags (9-6, 7-6) 24-26, 25-8, 25-16, 25-20 in a NEA match. Amblessed Okemgbo had 19 kills, 11 aces, eight digs and one block for Medical Lake.

Colfax 3, Liberty 0: Asher Cai had nine kills and 17 digs and the Bulldogs (11-0, 9-0) beat the visiting Lancers (7-6, 5-4) 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 in a NE 2B match. Justice Brown had 27 assists and 12 digs for Colfax.

Reardan 3, St. George’s 1: Emma Flaa had nine kills and Reardan (8-5, 5-4) defeated the Dragons (1-9, 1-6) 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 in a Northeast 2B match. Coalie Whitman added 15 assists and six aces for Reardan.

Northport 3, Curlew 0: Macey Singer had three kills and the Mustangs (10-0, 8-0) swept the visiting Cougars (6-5, 5-5) 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B match. Bella Stark recorded seven kills and nine aces for Curlew.

Odessa 3, Valley Christian 0: Melloney Deife had 27 assists with six aces and the Tigers (9-5, 8-2) beat the visiting Panthers (5-8, 4-5) 25-11, 25-14, 25-23 in a NE 1B match.

Cusick 3, Inchelium 0: Keirdan McLaughlin had seven digs and two aces but the Cougars (3-7, 2-6) lost to the Panthers (6-2, 6-2) in a Northeast 1B match.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Harrington 0: Faith Bowden had seven kills and two digs and the visiting Wildcats (3-8, 2-7) swept the Panthers (0-9, 0-8) 25-5, 25-8, 25-5 in a Northeast 1B match. Sydney Robinson added 9 assists for WCK.

Springdale 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1: Audrey Wellhausen had 16 kills but the visiting Warriors (6-3, 4-1) lost to the Chargers (11-2, 10-2) 25-11, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18 in a NE 1B match.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Ashlynn Archer had 17 kills, six aces and five blocks and the Eagles (11-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-7, 1-6) in a SE 1B match.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Colton 0: Denni Fealy had 22 assists, 16 digs and two blocks and the Vikings (3-4, 2-4) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-12, 2-7) 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in a SE 1B match.

Lake City 3, Coeur d’Alene 0: The Timberwolves (16-6) swept the Vikings (9-11) in an Idaho District 1-2 loser-out.

Moscow 3, Lakeland 2: The Bears (12-9) beat the Hawks (10-11) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship match on Thursday.

Timberlake 3, Bonners Ferry 2: Jaycie Pratt had 20 kills, 16 digs, three aces and one block and the Tigers (10-6) topped the Badgers (9-8) 25-14, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11 in the Idaho 3A District 1 second-place match on Thursday. Sami Wilfong added 35 assists for Timberlake.

Wallace 3, Genesis Prep 0: The Miners (16-6) swept the Jaguars (6-8) in the Idaho 1AD1 District 1 championship. Wallace advances to state play-in match on Saturday.

Clark Fork 3, Mullan 0: The Wampus Cats (13-4) swept the Tigers (4-11) in the Idaho 1AD2 championship match on Thursday. Clark Fork advances to a state play-in game on Saturday.