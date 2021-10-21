Spilt Milk to preview new songs at Lucky You Lounge

Spilt Milk is graduating from local band status to hitting the road for festivals and more. The Mead-based band, which will make its debut as a Lucky You Lounge headliner Friday, will preview tracks from its forthcoming album, which will drop in 2022.

Expect an amalgam of blues-rock and folk. “We have an album coming out with eight songs that we’re excited about,” guitarist Landon Spencer said. “It’s been difficult with all that we’ve been through with the pandemic, but we’re ready to take the next step.”

The band’s latest single, “Supernova,” is a catchy, polished tune. It all started for Spilt Milk four years ago when Spencer was a junior at Mead High School. “I took a year of guitar lessons when I was in the fifth grade, but I really learned how to play guitar while I was in the high school jazz band,” Spencer said.

“I started putting things together.” Classic rock inspired Spencer, who is a Whitworth junior majoring in history and social studies. “Tom Petty has been my favorite for a long time,” Spencer said. “I love his album ‘Wildflowers.’ “

Spencer is also into alt-Americana artists such as Dawes and Jason Isbell. “When it comes to guitarists, Isbell is so underrated,” Spencer said. “I love what he does, and the same goes for Mike Campbell and Eric Clapton.”

Spencer is just part of the sonic attack. Each member of Spilt Milk, which also includes Spencer’s sister, vocalist Cailin Spencer, bassist Samuel McQuarrie, drummer James Ott and keyboardist Ian McTamaney, contributes. Expect Spilt Milk to also perform a number of cuts from its initial EP, “See You Around” at Lucky You.

“We can’t wait to play large venues like the Lucky You,” Spencer said. “We’re just trying to build on this and take the next step.”