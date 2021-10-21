Spokane Chiefs trade goalie Campbell Arnold to Victoria Royals

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs traded goalie Campbell Arnold to the Victoria Royals on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Arnold had appeared in three games this season and had a 3.46 goals against average and a .849 save percentage. His best season came in 2019-20, when he went 10-8-1-1 and had a 2.59 GAA and save percentage of .902.

In return for the 19-year-old Arnold, the Chiefs received a third-round pick in the 2023 Western Hockey League prospects draft. They also sent the Royals a ninth-round selection in the 2021 draft.

“I think today was a very difficult day for our staff and the organization,” Chiefs coach Adam Maglio said. “It’s always hard seeing such a well-liked teammate, (and someone) so well liked by the organization and staff, move on, and to go to a new team. Definitely a lot of emotions today.”

Maglio said Arnold got a chance to say goodbye to his Chiefs teammates, and COVID-19 protocols will also mean he has a bit more time to say goodbye to his billet family before heading to Victoria.

In a statement, Chiefs general manager Scott Carter said this move will allow Arnold a chance to start regularly while also clearing up a crowded goaltender rotation in Spokane.

So far, 18-year-old Mason Beaupit has appeared in five games and has the team’s lone shutout. He has allowed an average of 3.00 goals per game while saving 90.0% of the shots he’s faced. Moving Campbell clears a spot, presumably, for 17-year-old Manny Panghli, who appeared in three games for the Chiefs during the shortened 2020-21 season.

Arnold will now get a chance to play much closer to home: He is from Nanaimo, British Columbia, which is less than two hours’ drive away from Victoria on Vancouver Island.

“He’s going to get a lot of opportunities in Victoria,” Maglio said. “Once he gets settled in, time’s going to kind of heal these hard moments.”

Midway through the 2019-20 season, Arnold suffered a knee injury, and after it was surgically repaired his statistics took a considerable dip. Last spring, he played in 10 games but his goals against average increased to 3.97 and his save percentage dropped to .886.

The Chiefs are fourth in the U.S. Division with a 2-4-1 record. Their next game is at the Tri-City Americans on Saturday; they will return home for games on Oct. 29 and 30.