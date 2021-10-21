Stage listings Oct. 22-29 – ‘Cats,’ ‘Matilda,’ SpongeBob,’ Ian Bagg and Trailer Trash Tammy

Comedy

Ian Bagg – Canadian comedian who has appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson,” “Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” “Make Me Laugh,” “Showcase Comics With Louie Anderson,” “Fridays” on NBC and the “Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park at a Time Starring Chelcie Lynn – Chelcie Lynn is a comic, actress and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics to Watch. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, went viral. Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 29, 7 (sold out) and 10 p.m.; Oct. 30, 7 p.m.(sold out) and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$60. (509) 318-9998.

Theater

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical” – Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adult; $12 children 12 and younger; $15 senior and military. (509) 328-4886.

“Cats” – The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that tells the story of a tribe of cats gathering for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Through Sunday. Weekdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $42-$100. (509) 279-7000.

“SpongeBob The Musical” – SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Shows are 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. through Sunday. Aspire Community Theatre, 1765 W Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $19-$25. (208) 696-4228.

“Into the Woods” – The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break it. Showtimes are 7 p.m. weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Friday through Sunday; and Oct. 28-31. TAC Theater, 2114 N. Pines, Spokane Valley. $13-$15. (509) 995-6718.

“This Random World” – Presented by the North Idaho College Theatre Department, written by Steven Dietz. “This Random World” takes a deep look at how often humans travel parallel paths through the world without noticing. From an ailing woman who plans one final trip to her daughter planning one great escape and her son falling prey to a prank gone wrong, this funny, intimate and heartbreaking play explores the lives that may be happening just out of reach of our own. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 28-30, 7:30 p.m. NIC’s Boswell Schuler Performing Arts Center, 880 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-3300.

Disney on Ice’s “Dream Big” – Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom and the Disney princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $20-$90. (800) 325-7328.

No Clue – An improvised murder mystery. Available Fridays through October. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Stage Left Virtual Theater: “Open” – By Crystal Skillman, directed by Dawn Taylor Reinhardt and starring Chelsea Duvall. A woman called the Magician presents a myriad of tricks for entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting the impossible – to save the life of her partner, Jenny. But is faith in her illusions enough to rewrite the past? Available to stream Friday through Sunday. Visit stagelefttheater.org for tickets. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. (509) 838-9727.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Experience – A newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Directed by Jim Sharman. Rated R. 100 minutes. Also featuring a special performance by a shadow cast directed by Aquasha DeLusty. Produced by Sirius Entertainment. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $15. (208) 882-8537.

Met Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. Livestreamed Saturday, 9:55 a.m. Encore showing Monday, 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $20; $15 students. (208) 882-8537.

Humanities Washington: Rena Priest – A reading and presentation by Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest. Sunday, 4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 446-4108.