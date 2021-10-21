Things to do in Spokane Oct. 22-29 – SpookWalk, Zombie Escape, Stonelodge Fall Festival and cooking and wine classes

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Fall Festival at Stonelodge – Food, vendors and activities for all ages. Pick a pumpkin and enjoy pumpkin doughnuts. Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Farms, 6509 Stone Lodge Road, Nine Mile Falls. $5 per car.

Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – Each week, chef Steven creates a brunch buffet with a bottomless(ish) mimosa bar. Each date offers service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/nectarcateringandevents. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99. (509) 869-1572.

Wine Class – Sample wines within this week’s theme of “Baking Is a Science.” Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 7-8 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Cooking Class: A Celebration of Fall Produces With Chef Patricia – Make a pearl barley salad with roasted fall vegetables: celeriac, squash and apples dressed with herb and cider vinegar. As the main course, a raclette cheese, potato and potiron gratin (casserole) to accompany a roasted pork loin in cocotte. For dessert, make a pumpkin pie and grilled almond tart. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Financial Training Ground Pop-Up: How to Reduce Your Spending – Learn about how to reduce your spending. Register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-reduce-your-spending-tickets-183799478187. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-noon., Horizon Credit Union, 13224 E. Mansfield Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (800) 852-5316.

Mixology Class: Nordic Spirit Aquavit With Mixologist Renee – Chef Renée will share history about this native spirit of Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Aquavit is herbaceous and a bit savory, making it perfect for fall cocktail hour and gatherings. Expand your mixology skills with step-by-step lessons making drinks with a base of aquavit. Class includes appetizer, cocktail passport booklet and three drinks. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Greek Cooking Class – A hands-on class led by Beverly Smick. Learn to make spanakopita, pastitsio, peasant salad, Greek yogurt with honey and toasted walnuts. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 277-4116.

Zombie Escape: Solve the Mystery – Work with a team by solving clues and puzzles to find the cure for a zombie virus pandemic and identify a culprit. Costumes encouraged. Open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Ten Warning Signs” – Learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Thursday, 1-2 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Zombie Escape: Solve the Mystery – Work with a team by solving clues and puzzles to find the cure for a zombie virus pandemic and identify a culprit. Costumes encouraged. Open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup. Oct. 29, 5-6 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

SpookWalk – Meet the ghosts of Browne’s Addition on a walking tour of the neighborhood. Meets at “The Secret Garden” behind Browne’s Bistro. Proceeds support the Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s Addition. Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Browne’s Bistro, 1924 W. Pacific Ave. $20. (509) 850-0056.