Unsustainable “sustainability”

I read the Friday story on the climate alarms at the candidate forum (“Candidates for City Council, school board sound climate alarms at Gonzaga forum,” Oct. 8).

What is alarming to me is that all the candidates seem to automatically support the City Council’s sustainability action plan. Has no one considered the devastating impacts of removing natural and hydro power from our energy future? Those are both goals in the city’s action plan. Just a few months ago we experienced brownouts during high demand for power caused by the heat wave, and now they want to remove energy sources. We need ADDITIONAL sources of energy, not fewer.

Moreover, the state legislature and the federal government are requiring new, long-term green energy standards. A laudable goal, but not if it leaves us in the dark and without heat or air conditioning. What we need is more competition that will drive investment, innovation and create more solutions.

This problem is not unique to Washington. Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and several other Western states are studying a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO). Essentially, it’s a pooling of energy sources to create a free market for power. Currently, 67% of United States are managed by an RTO, and costs are coming down and consumers are benefiting. It’s worth considering here in Washington.

Whatever our city and state leaders decide to do, removing hydropower sources and arbitrarily banning natural gas are not the way to secure our energy future.

Joshua Hoch

Spokane