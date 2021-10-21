The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

Washington state adds 17,600 jobs in September

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 21, 2021

This photo shows a sign at the headquarters for Washington state's Employment Security Department in Olympia on May 26, 2020. The state added added 17,600 jobs in September. (Associated Press )
From staff reports

Washington’s economy added 17,600 jobs in September while unemployment dropped to 4.9%.

“September’s job gains show a steady economic recovery consistent with our state’s ninth consecutive month of net payroll increases,” said Jeff Robinson, the labor force statistics manager for the Washington state Employment Security Department. 

For comparison, the state added a revised 16,400 jobs in August.

The department paid unemployment benefits to 242,000 residents in September, which was a decrease of 32,036 from August.

