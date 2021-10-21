Washington state adds 17,600 jobs in September
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 21, 2021
Washington’s economy added 17,600 jobs in September while unemployment dropped to 4.9%.
“September’s job gains show a steady economic recovery consistent with our state’s ninth consecutive month of net payroll increases,” said Jeff Robinson, the labor force statistics manager for the Washington state Employment Security Department.
For comparison, the state added a revised 16,400 jobs in August.
The department paid unemployment benefits to 242,000 residents in September, which was a decrease of 32,036 from August.
