What’s Worth Watching: ‘Snoop and Martha,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Inside Job,’ ‘Invasion,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Featuring Spokane’s Ricky Webster, owner of Rind and Wheat, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s aptly titled very tasty Halloween special “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” is the reality-TV cooking competition of the season. Trios of chefs compete to build Halloween-worthy culinary spectacles, dozens and dozens of treats and perhaps even a “fortress of fondant” that are spooky and tasty enough to impress the hosts. “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” is available on Peacock.

‘Dune’ (2021)

Based on Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi series of the same name, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a young man destined for greatness, as he embarks on a quest that takes him to the most dangerous corners of the universe in search of a rare and coveted substance known as “spice.” Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and Stellan Skarsgård, “Dune” premieres on HBO Max at 6 p.m. Sunday.

‘Inside Job’ (2021)

Next in Netflix’s rollout of adult animated comedies, “Inside Job” follows an elite, somewhat ragtag government unit responsible for organizing and hiding the world’s highest-level conspiracies. The 10-episode series features the vocal talents of Lizzy Caplan, Andy Daly, Christian Slater, Tisha Campbell, Bobby Lee, Clark Duke, Brett Gelman and John DiMaggio. “Inside Job” is available on Netflix.

‘Invasion’ (2021)

A world-spanning cast of characters variously experience and cope with an alien invasion. Created by David Weil (“Solos”) with a screenplay by Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), “Invasion” is available on Apple TV+.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (2021)

Now in its 11th season, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” follows a heightened, improvised version of actor and comedian Larry David’s daily life. This season, the guest cast includes Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Albert Brooks, Patton Oswalt, Woody Harrelson, Lucy Liu, Kaley Cuoco and Tracey Ullman. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is available on HBO Max.