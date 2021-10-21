Whitworth victory on Saturday against Willamette would make history for coach Rod Sandberg

From staff reports

The Whitworth football team is on the verge of its eighth straight winning season under coach Rod Sandberg.

A victory on Saturday would mark the longest stretch of winning years in school history.

To do it, the Pirates (5-1, 2-1 Northwest Conference) will need to clean up their play when Willamette visits the Pine Bowl at 1 p.m.

In its win last Saturday against Pacific Lutheran, Whitworth committed six turnovers, had the ball for 10 fewer minutes and saw a 17-0 fourth-quarter lead evaporate before escaping with a 31-17 victory.

A potent ground attack was key for the Pirates, with Solomon Hines rushing for 89 yards and Isaiah Jones for 54. Each scored a touchdown.

Quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt finished with 178 yards passing and two touchdowns, but did throw four interceptions.

Last Saturday’s win was the 400th in school history. Sandberg has guided the Pirates to a 56-15 mark, including two appearances in the NCAA Division III playoffs.