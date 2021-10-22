Boosters authorized for all three COVID vaccines for certain groups

It might be time for a booster shot.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup authorized booster doses for certain groups of people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer booster doses have already been approved for some.

At least six months after receiving a two-dose mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna, these groups of people are eligible for a booster dose:

People 65 and older

People ages 18 to 64 who live in long-term care settings

People ages 18 to 64 who have

or are at an increased risk for certain social inequities

People ages 18 to 64 who work or live in high-risk settings (health care workers, first responders, teachers, food and grocery workers, or those in public transit, corrections and manufacturing jobs)

At least two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, everyone 18 and older is eligible for a booster dose.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer booster doses are the same dosage level as the initial vaccinations. Moderna’s booster is a half-dose.

The Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, made the booster dose recommendations this week, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved those recommendations.

Since the Pfizer booster was approved last month, more than 345,000 booster doses have been administered in Washington state.

Both the FDA and CDC studied the possibility for people to mix and match their vaccine booster dose and said this week people can choose which booster they want to receive.

So if someone received a two-dose mRNA vaccine (either Pfizer or Moderna), they could receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster. Someone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could also receive a booster dose of the same vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna.

This week, Pfizer announced that a booster dose trial found that, in a group of 10,000 participants who previously received a Pfizer vaccine and got a booster, vaccine efficacy was boosted to 95%.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 290 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

There have been 890 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 130 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Friday. There are 2,423 backlogged cases the district is working through.

There are 140 Panhandle residents hospitalized. Kootenai Health has 138 COVID-19 patients, including 40 requiring critical care.