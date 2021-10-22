Cache Reset
Dangerous ignorance

I went to the grocery store. While I’m used to seeing idiots not wearing masks, because nobody enforces that, I saw a new one. A guy ahead of me wasn’t wearing a mask, he grabbed a cart and then took a clean-wipe to the handle of the cart.

If you understand the germ theory of disease, you understand how viruses spread. There is no reason that person is avoiding a mask, and most likely the vaccine, unless he thinks it’s a great statement to “own the libs” by endangering his life, the lives of his family, friends and strangers.

If he’s smart enough to wipe the handle, he knows to protect against COVID. However, this one disease has a Republican-pushed political agenda. How very dumb.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

 

