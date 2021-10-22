Dressing your dog for Halloween? A Tompkins Square Dog Parade veteran offers pointers

By Lela Nargi Washington Post

By now, kids across the United States are deciding one of the most important questions of the year: what to wear for Halloween. In New York City, hundreds of kids and adults were tasked with deciding how to dress their dogs for Saturday’s 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

Jennifer-Jo Moyer has participated in the parade for years. The retired elementary school teacher also runs PupScouts, an organization that raises money for dog charities. This year, Moyer hosted the parade, which is also a competition for best costumes.

Moyer has had lots of favorite costumes for her four toy poodles from past parades. For instance, one year she dressed Meteor, 14, and FiFiGiGi, 13, as Snoopy/the Red Baron and Woodstock from the Peanuts comic and pulled them in a wooden biplane that her husband had built. “FiFiGiGi was all in yellow, and Meteor had a leather hat and goggles,” she says.

Another favorite was the Chihuahuas that dressed as “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” after a Beatles album by the same name. On the album cover, the four band members are dressed in brightly colored military uniforms like those of the early 20th century. Unfortunately, says Moyer, “they arrived after the judging was over, but that was pretty amazing.”

Moyer has tips for dressing your pet pooch. To start, “try out the pieces in advance, so you know what has to change before you get there,” she says. “That’s a big thing people don’t do. Then they get to the parade and realize their dog can’t wear a hat or won’t walk in a costume or they forgot to leave a pee hole.”

Materials can vary, depending on what your dog can handle.

“One year there was a pug dressed as (“Gone With the Wind” character) Scarlett O’Hara in a green velvet curtain, and she was propped on a stand,” Moyer says. “I wouldn’t have thought heavy velvet would work with a dog, but there she was.”

Having a float or something else for your dog to ride in is important, she says. It keeps smaller dogs from getting underneath people’s feet. And it ensures any dog can get around no matter how stiff or awkward their costume might be.

“It also makes a bigger impression,” she said. Dog-and-kid combo costumes – your dog is a bus, say, and you are a bus stop – “are always going to win any contest.”

You also need to keep your dog safe. “Watch out for chocolate on the ground!” Moyer cautions. (Chocolate is bad for dogs’ hearts.) And keep your pet comfortable. “If it’s hot out, bring water. If it’s cold out, bring a sweater. Sassy might have to wear a T-shirt under her dragon costume.”

Most important is for you and your dog to have fun, Moyer said.

“Be aware of your dog, and if they’re not feeling it, don’t force them. That may be heartbreaking for the amount of work you put into the costume. But don’t make them stay because you want to,” she said.