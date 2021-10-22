Male shot at Post Falls gas station is in stable condition

A male is in stable condition after he was shot Thursday night at a Maverik gas station in Post Falls.

The Post Falls Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 6:46 p.m. Thursday about a shooting at the station on the 5900 block of Pointe Parkway near the Idaho-Washington state line, according to a Post Falls police news release.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles with bullet damage and one male with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet to the male and he was taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Another male was located on scene and identified as the shooter, the release said.

Post Falls police Capt. Jason Mealer said the shooter stayed on scene and no arrests nor charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

The release said detectives are interested in speaking with any witnesses to the shooting. You may email information to detectives@postfallspolice.com or call Det. Williamson at (208) 773-3517.