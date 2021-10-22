North 40 Outfitters now open on the West Plains

North 40 Outfitters is now open in Airway Heights, the farm and ranch retailer announced via Facebook Wednesday.

The 90,000-square-foot store, 9646 W. U.S. Highway 2, features automotive, feed, tack, electrical, lawn, plumbing, fencing and hardware products.

It also provides lawn and garden products, power equipment, tools as well as outdoor clothing and footwear.

The store also offers a full-service archery shop and range, and North 40 Fly Shop.

North 40 Outfitters is hiring for several full-time positions at its Airway Heights location, including retail sales, cashiers, guest service associates and lead positions, among others, according to the company’s website.

Store hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

North 40 Outfitters has 11 stores in Montana, Idaho and two other Spokane-area locations, at 8307 E Trent Ave in Millwood and 15228 N. Newport Hwy in Mead.