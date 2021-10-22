The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep football roundup: Gonzaga Prep’s Ryan McKenna scores 5 TDs in win over Ferris, Luke Abshire leads Central Valley over Mead

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 22, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 24, Mead 8: Luke Abshire threw for 284 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Bears (6-2, 6-1) beat the Panthers (2-5, 2-5) in a league4A/3A GSL game.

Justin Finn added 163 receiving yards with one touchdown for Central Valley.

Mead’s Colby Danielson threw for 143 yards.

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 14: Ryan McKenna ran for 224 yards with five touchdowns and the Bullpups (7-0, 6-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-6, 2-5).

Ferris’ Paxton Page threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, both to Anthony Aguirre.

Lewis and Clark 13, Cheney 3: Gentz Hilburn ran for 166 yards with a touchdown and the Tigers (3-5, 3-4) beat the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-7) in GSL 4A/3A game.

Walla Walla 45, Ridgeline 0: Jake Humphrey ran for 244 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Blue Devils (4-5, 2-5) beat the Falcons (1-6, 1-4) in a nonleague game.

Drew Humphrey added two receiving touchdowns for Walla Walla.

GSL 2A

Selah 42, Rogers 6: Ethan Garza ran for 289 yards with four touchdowns and the Vikings (4-3) beat the visiting Pirates (0-8) in a nonleague game. Anthony Dearfield sscored Rogers’ lone touchdown on a 74-yard pass from Deon. Kinsey

Northeast A

Riverside 21, Colville 0: Braxton Welch scored touchdowns on an 81-yard kickofftouchdown return, a 27-yard reception and an 18-yard run as the visiting Rams (7-1, 4-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-6, 1-4).

Lakeside 36, Deer Park 9: Kole Hunsaker threw for 125 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Eagles (8-0, 5-0) beat the Stags (2-6, 1-4).

Deer Park’s Remington Scott ran for 182 yards with one touchdown.

Freeman 34, Brewster 10: Boen Phelps threw four touchdowns and the Scotties (6-1) beat the visiting Bears (2-5) in a nonleague game.

Ryan Russell caught touchdown passes of 50 and 30 yards for Freeman.

Idaho 5A/4A

Sandpoint 37, Lakeland 10: Gerrit Cox ran for three touchdowns and the host Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0) beat the Hawks (5-4, 1-1) to win the 4A Inland Empire league title.

Lakeland’s John Cornish scored an 80-yard touchdown run.

Post Falls 35, Lake City 13: Details unavailable.Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Asotin 0: Brody Bones ran for 129 yards with two total touchdowns and the Broncos (6-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Panthers (2-4, 2-4) to clinch the NE2B league title.

Davenport 42, Chewelah 18: Marcus Delafield ran for four touchdowns and the Gorillas (7-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Cougars (3-4, 3-2) in a NE2B league game. Clayton Jeanneret had a 48-yard touchdown for Chewelah.

Colfax 42, Reardan 19: Mason Gilchrist ran for 137 yards with four touchdowns and the visiting Bulldogs (5-3, 4-3) beat Reardan (2-6, 1-6) in a NE2B game.

Northeast 1BAlmira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Carter Pitts ran for 146 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (8-0, 7-0) shut out the Lions (1-6, 1-6) in a NE1B game on Friday. Grady Murray added four total touchdowns for ACH.

Selkirk 30, Northport 12: Silas Petrich threw two touchdowns and the visiting Rangers (2-4, 2-4) beat the Mustangs (1-4, 1-4) in a NE1B game.

Wellpinit 52, Inchelium 8: Smokey Abrahamson threw two touchdowns and the Redskins (3-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Hornets (1-5, 1-5) in a NE1B game.

Southeast 1BPomeroy 74, Yakama Tribal Nation 0: Trent Gwinn threw three touchdowns, ran for two more and scored on a pick-six and the visiting Pirates (8-0, 5-0) shut out the Eagles (1-4, 1-4) in a SE1B game on Friday. Colton Slaybaugh added three total touchdowns for Pomeroy.

IdahoTimberlake 24, Bonners Ferry 19: Details unavailable.

Mullan 52, Kootenai 26: Details unavailable.

