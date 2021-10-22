Prep football roundup: Gonzaga Prep’s Ryan McKenna scores 5 TDs in win over Ferris, Luke Abshire leads Central Valley over Mead

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 24, Mead 8: Luke Abshire threw for 284 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Bears (6-2, 6-1) beat the Panthers (2-5, 2-5) in a league4A/3A GSL game.

Justin Finn added 163 receiving yards with one touchdown for Central Valley.

Mead’s Colby Danielson threw for 143 yards.

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 14: Ryan McKenna ran for 224 yards with five touchdowns and the Bullpups (7-0, 6-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-6, 2-5).

Ferris’ Paxton Page threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, both to Anthony Aguirre.

Lewis and Clark 13, Cheney 3: Gentz Hilburn ran for 166 yards with a touchdown and the Tigers (3-5, 3-4) beat the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-7) in GSL 4A/3A game.

Walla Walla 45, Ridgeline 0: Jake Humphrey ran for 244 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Blue Devils (4-5, 2-5) beat the Falcons (1-6, 1-4) in a nonleague game.

Drew Humphrey added two receiving touchdowns for Walla Walla.

GSL 2A

Selah 42, Rogers 6: Ethan Garza ran for 289 yards with four touchdowns and the Vikings (4-3) beat the visiting Pirates (0-8) in a nonleague game. Anthony Dearfield sscored Rogers’ lone touchdown on a 74-yard pass from Deon. Kinsey

Northeast A

Riverside 21, Colville 0: Braxton Welch scored touchdowns on an 81-yard kickofftouchdown return, a 27-yard reception and an 18-yard run as the visiting Rams (7-1, 4-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-6, 1-4).

Lakeside 36, Deer Park 9: Kole Hunsaker threw for 125 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Eagles (8-0, 5-0) beat the Stags (2-6, 1-4).

Deer Park’s Remington Scott ran for 182 yards with one touchdown.

Freeman 34, Brewster 10: Boen Phelps threw four touchdowns and the Scotties (6-1) beat the visiting Bears (2-5) in a nonleague game.

Ryan Russell caught touchdown passes of 50 and 30 yards for Freeman.

Idaho 5A/4A

Sandpoint 37, Lakeland 10: Gerrit Cox ran for three touchdowns and the host Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0) beat the Hawks (5-4, 1-1) to win the 4A Inland Empire league title.

Lakeland’s John Cornish scored an 80-yard touchdown run.

Post Falls 35, Lake City 13: Details unavailable.Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Asotin 0: Brody Bones ran for 129 yards with two total touchdowns and the Broncos (6-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Panthers (2-4, 2-4) to clinch the NE2B league title.

Davenport 42, Chewelah 18: Marcus Delafield ran for four touchdowns and the Gorillas (7-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Cougars (3-4, 3-2) in a NE2B league game. Clayton Jeanneret had a 48-yard touchdown for Chewelah.

Colfax 42, Reardan 19: Mason Gilchrist ran for 137 yards with four touchdowns and the visiting Bulldogs (5-3, 4-3) beat Reardan (2-6, 1-6) in a NE2B game.

Northeast 1BAlmira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Carter Pitts ran for 146 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (8-0, 7-0) shut out the Lions (1-6, 1-6) in a NE1B game on Friday. Grady Murray added four total touchdowns for ACH.

Selkirk 30, Northport 12: Silas Petrich threw two touchdowns and the visiting Rangers (2-4, 2-4) beat the Mustangs (1-4, 1-4) in a NE1B game.

Wellpinit 52, Inchelium 8: Smokey Abrahamson threw two touchdowns and the Redskins (3-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Hornets (1-5, 1-5) in a NE1B game.

Southeast 1BPomeroy 74, Yakama Tribal Nation 0: Trent Gwinn threw three touchdowns, ran for two more and scored on a pick-six and the visiting Pirates (8-0, 5-0) shut out the Eagles (1-4, 1-4) in a SE1B game on Friday. Colton Slaybaugh added three total touchdowns for Pomeroy.

IdahoTimberlake 24, Bonners Ferry 19: Details unavailable.

Mullan 52, Kootenai 26: Details unavailable.