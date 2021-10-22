Sam Martinez case: Last of 15 prosecutions related to WSU student’s alcohol death is done

The last of the 15 cases related to the investigation of the alcohol overdose of a Washington State University student was completed late this week when Wesley Oswald pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to the student.

All 15 defendants were members of the ATO fraternity at WSU. Samuel Martinez, a 19-year-old freshman at the time, died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity event in 2019.

Oswald was sentenced to 19 days in jail, a $500 fine, a requirement that he completes an alcohol and drugs class, and two years of supervised probation, according to a Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney news release.

The other 14 defendants were charged with furnishing alcohol to other pledge members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at an initiation event.

Seven of the fraternity members charged with furnishing liquor to a minor already pleaded guilty. The defendants were sentenced to one day in jail, a $500 fine, eight months of supervised probation and are required to attend an alcohol and drugs class.

The remaining seven defendants continued their cases to April and are under contract with the state to complete several requirements. If the requirements are met, their cases will be dismissed at their April court date. If not met, they will face an expedited prosecution and sentencing, the release said.