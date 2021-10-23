Ellen Travolta and family will try to ‘Save Christmas’ once again

Let’s rewind to October 2020.

Ellen Travolta announced her annual Christmas show at the Coeur d’Alene Resort, which was to be the 10th annual holiday show she’d produced.

Once again, Travolta was soliciting people’s stories, which would be shared alongside her own family stories. She brought Spokane cabaret singer and actress Abbey Crawford into the fold to sing a selection of holiday classics and daughter Molly Allen, too.

The theme? Saving Christmas.

The coronavirus had other ideas, and as cases began to surge last winter, Travolta and her team decided to cancel the show.

Maybe postpone is a better word because “Saving Christmas” is back on the schedule for 2021, set to kick off the day after Thanksgiving at the resort’s Shore Room.

Directed by Troy Nickerson, “Saving Christmas” will also feature Jenny Shotwell on piano and Kristina Phillips on bass. The cast will share stories, sing songs and tell a joke or two.

Seating will be limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance. The show will run Thursday through Sundays from Nov. 26 to Dec. 19.

Tickets are $30 and will go on sale Monday. To purchase or for more information, visit cdachristmas.com.