Prep roundup: Beckett Ensminger break 200-yard mark, Shadle Park football downs North Central

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Shadle Park 49, North Central 22: Beckett Ensminger rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Highlanders (5-2, 5-0) defeated the Wolfpack (2-3, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game at Union Stadium. Natreven Dickerson had 121 passing yards with two touchdown passes and one TD run for Shadle Park.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 13, Hermiston 3: Jessica Waters hit a home run with four RBIs and the Wildcats (19-2) defeated the Bulldogs (13-8) in the District 8 3A/2A championship game at University HS. Ainsley Buchanan doubled and added two RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Both teams qualified for state.

University 26, Walla Walla 0: Abby Watkins had two home runs with five RBIs and the Titans (18-2) shut out the Blue Devils (11-8) in the District 8 4A/3A third-place game. Maliyah Mann, Bethany Ray and Natalie Singer also homered for U-Hi. Both teams qualified for state.

Mt. Spokane 16, Walla Walla 8: Payton Dressler went 4 for 5 with three runs, Jessica Waters added three hits with a homer and four RBIs and the Wildcats (18-2) topped the Blue Devils (11-8) in a District 8 3A/2A semifinal at University HS. Walla Walla hit five home runs, including two from Tallulah Sickles.

Hermiston 17, University 8: Kendyl Inners went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (10-6) beat the Titans (17-2) in a District 8 3A/2A semifinal. Katie Travis knocked in a pair for U-Hi.

Girls soccer

Lake City 1, Boise 0: Elliotte Kortus scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Timberwolves (17-1-1) edged the Brave (16-4-1) in the Idaho 5A state championship game at Rocky Mountain HS. It’s Lake City’s third state title in program history. Hailey Parks made nine saves for the T-wolves.

Moscow 2, Pocatello 1: Araya Wood scored the go-ahead goal and the Bears (6-9-1) defeated the Thunder (11-6-4) in the Idaho 4A state consolation final at Brothers Park Fields in Caldwell.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 2, Marsh Valley 0: Cadence Wilson and Megan Moore scored and the Panthers (17-2-0) beat the Eagles (14-4-2) in the Idaho 3A state consolation final at Vallivue HS. Danika Novak made five saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Boys soccer

Rocky Mountain 2, Lake City 1: Lieve Ivanza and Rylan McPherson scored and the Grizzlies (13-5-3) edged the Timberwolves (18-2-1) in the Idaho 5A state championship game at Eagle HS. Noah Janzen scored and Tyler Allred had a save for LC.

Bishop Kelly 3, Sandpoint 1: Shawn Cabus had a goal and an assist and the Knights (17-2-3) topped the Bulldogs (10-5-0) in the Idaho 4A state championship game at Middleton HS. Evan Darling scored assisted by Nolan Angel for Sandpoint.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Quincy 0

Chelan 3, Freeman 1

Lakeside 3, Chelan 0

Lakeside 3, Quincy 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Kettle Falls 0: Dakota Killian had 10 kills and five aces and the visiting Broncos (7-4, 6-4) swept the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-9) in a Northeast 2B match. Amelia Court added eight assists and six digs for Lind-Ritzville. Malia Langrehr recorded eight digs and two aces for Kettle Falls.

Colfax 3, St. George’s 0: Theresa Stolle had ten kills and the Bulldogs (12-0, 10-0) swept the visiting Dragons (1-10, 1-7) 25-11, 25-6, 25-13 in a Northeast 2B match. Justice Brown added 25 assists for Colfax.

Odessa 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1: The visiting Tigers (18-5, 9-2) beat the Warriors (6-5, 5-3) 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-9 in a Northeast 1B match.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: Belle Stark had six kills and eight aces and the Mustangs (12-0, 10-0) swept the visiting Hornets (2-9, 2-8) 25-16, 26-24, 25-11 in a Northeast 1B match. Olivia Corcoran added 17 digs and 12 aces for Northport. Sammi Stensgar recorded five kills and four aces for Inchelium.

Pomeroy 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 2: Delani Lehn had nine kills with six blocks but the Timberwolves (1-8, 1-7) lost to the visiting Pirates (2-3, 1-2) 25-11, 25-12, 21-25, 17-25, 15-8 in a Southeast 1B match.

Lake City 3, Centennial 0: The Timberwolves (17-6) beat the Patriots (13-14) in straight sets in an Idaho 5A state play-in game.

Deary 3, Clark Fork 1: The Mustangs (12-13) beat the Wampus Cats (13-5) 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-13 in an Idaho 1AD2 state play-in game at Lake City HS.