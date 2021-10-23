The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Beckett Ensminger break 200-yard mark, Shadle Park football downs North Central

UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 24, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Football

Shadle Park 49, North Central 22: Beckett Ensminger rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Highlanders (5-2, 5-0) defeated the Wolfpack (2-3, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game at Union Stadium. Natreven Dickerson had 121 passing yards with two touchdown passes and one TD run for Shadle Park.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 13, Hermiston 3: Jessica Waters hit a home run with four RBIs and the Wildcats (19-2) defeated the Bulldogs (13-8) in the District 8 3A/2A championship game at University HS. Ainsley Buchanan doubled and added two RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Both teams qualified for state.

University 26, Walla Walla 0: Abby Watkins had two home runs with five RBIs and the Titans (18-2) shut out the Blue Devils (11-8) in the District 8 4A/3A third-place game. Maliyah Mann, Bethany Ray and Natalie Singer also homered for U-Hi. Both teams qualified for state.

Mt. Spokane 16, Walla Walla 8: Payton Dressler went 4 for 5 with three runs, Jessica Waters added three hits with a homer and four RBIs and the Wildcats (18-2) topped the Blue Devils (11-8) in a District 8 3A/2A semifinal at University HS. Walla Walla hit five home runs, including two from Tallulah Sickles.  

Hermiston 17, University 8: Kendyl Inners went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (10-6) beat the Titans (17-2) in a District 8 3A/2A semifinal. Katie Travis knocked in a pair for U-Hi.

Girls soccer

Lake City 1, Boise 0: Elliotte Kortus scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Timberwolves (17-1-1) edged the Brave (16-4-1) in the Idaho 5A state championship game at Rocky Mountain HS. It’s Lake City’s third state title in program history. Hailey Parks made nine saves for the T-wolves. 

Moscow 2, Pocatello 1: Araya Wood scored the go-ahead goal and the Bears (6-9-1) defeated the Thunder (11-6-4) in the Idaho 4A state consolation final at Brothers Park Fields in Caldwell.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 2, Marsh Valley 0: Cadence Wilson and Megan Moore scored and the Panthers (17-2-0) beat the Eagles (14-4-2) in the Idaho 3A state consolation final at Vallivue HS. Danika Novak made five saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Boys soccer

Rocky Mountain 2, Lake City 1: Lieve Ivanza and Rylan McPherson scored and the Grizzlies (13-5-3) edged the Timberwolves (18-2-1) in the Idaho 5A state championship game at Eagle HS. Noah Janzen scored and Tyler Allred had a save for LC. 

Bishop Kelly 3, Sandpoint 1: Shawn Cabus had a goal and an assist and the Knights (17-2-3) topped the Bulldogs (10-5-0) in the Idaho 4A state championship game at Middleton HS. Evan Darling scored assisted by Nolan Angel for Sandpoint.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Quincy 0

Chelan 3, Freeman 1

Lakeside 3, Chelan 0

Lakeside 3, Quincy 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Kettle Falls 0: Dakota Killian had 10 kills and five aces and the visiting Broncos (7-4, 6-4) swept the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-9) in a Northeast 2B match. Amelia Court added eight assists and six digs for Lind-Ritzville. Malia Langrehr recorded eight digs and two aces for Kettle Falls.

Colfax 3, St. George’s 0: Theresa Stolle had ten kills and the Bulldogs (12-0, 10-0) swept the visiting Dragons (1-10, 1-7) 25-11, 25-6, 25-13 in a Northeast 2B match. Justice Brown added 25 assists for Colfax.

Odessa 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1: The visiting Tigers (18-5, 9-2) beat the Warriors (6-5, 5-3) 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-9 in a Northeast 1B match.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: Belle Stark had six kills and eight aces and the Mustangs (12-0, 10-0) swept the visiting Hornets (2-9, 2-8) 25-16, 26-24, 25-11 in a Northeast 1B match. Olivia Corcoran added 17 digs and 12 aces for Northport. Sammi Stensgar recorded five kills and four aces for Inchelium.

Pomeroy 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 2: Delani Lehn had nine kills with six blocks but the Timberwolves (1-8, 1-7) lost to the visiting Pirates (2-3, 1-2) 25-11, 25-12, 21-25, 17-25, 15-8 in a Southeast 1B match.

Lake City 3, Centennial 0: The Timberwolves (17-6) beat the Patriots (13-14) in straight sets in an Idaho 5A state play-in game. 

Deary 3, Clark Fork 1: The Mustangs (12-13) beat the Wampus Cats (13-5) 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-13 in an Idaho 1AD2 state play-in game at Lake City HS. 

