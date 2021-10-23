Spokane Valley fire damages home, displaces residents

A house fire displaced the residents of a home Saturday in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded around 11 a.m. to a call at 1906 S. Progress Road to find a fire in the attached garage, extending into the living room and dining room, according to a SVFD news release.

The garage was a total loss, along with a travel trailer parked next to the garage.

Firefighters stopped the blaze in the living room, with some smoke damage to the rest of the residence.

The residents were home and able to safely evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.