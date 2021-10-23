Washington State RB Deon McIntosh out against BYU; every other player on Cougars’ two-deep present

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s run-and-shoot offense is already without three of its coaches, and it’ll also be missing one of its most valuable players during interim coach Jake Dickert’s debut as acting boss.

Grad running back Deon McIntosh, who splits touches with senior star Max Borghi, won’t play Saturday against BYU because of a lower-body injury suffered last weekend against Stanford.

McIntosh appeared to hurt his ankle in the third quarter of the Cougars’ 34-31 win over the Cardinal – coach Nick Rolovich’s final game at the helm of the program. The RB, who has accounted for 377 total yards and two touchdowns this season, could be seen on the Coug sideline on crutches.

McIntosh wore sweatpants during WSU’s warm-up session ahead of its game against BYU at Gesa Field. Every other player on the Cougars’ two-deep was present.

New assistant coaches Dan Morrison (QBs) and Dennis McKnight (offensive line) directed drills with their position groups. The two run-and-shoot vets were hired this week to provide stability to an offensive system that lost its practitioner in Rolovich, its play-caller in Craig Stutzmann and its O-line coach in Mark Weber. Each of the three failed to comply with a state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.