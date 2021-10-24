Coeur d’Alene mayor candidates disagree on how to handle growth, but find common ground on pandemic mandates

By Jim Camden For The Spokesman-Review

Campaign finances: Not accepting contributions, has spent about $3,750 of his own money as of Oct. 10.

Work experience: Developing a recreational sports league. Has had a series of jobs, most recently before coming to Coeur d’Alene about eight months ago, worked as a server at steak restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.

Campaign finances: About $18,500 in contributions as of Oct. 11. Top contributors include $1,000 each from Firefighters Local 710, CDA Police Officers, Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Doyle Jacklin and GINNO Construction.

Education: Graduated from Missoula High School, bachelor's from Carroll College in Helena; Master's of Education from Whitworth University.

Campaign finances: About $6,300 in contributions as of Oct. 10, including about $2,000 of his own money.

Work experience: Retired. Founder of first Computerland store in New York City, type director and writer at advertising agencies, car sales, web design instructor, graphics designer, director of employment agency, active in CDA Economic Development Corporation - Jobs Plus.

Education: Graduated from New Utrecht High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., studied at City College of New York.

Like much of Kootenai County, the city of Coeur d’Alene has seen significant growth in recent decades, with population up 57% in the last 20 years and, at 54,600, more than twice as big as it was just 30 years ago.

The three candidates for mayor have different ideas on how that growth should be managed over the next four years.

For Jim Hammond – a former Post Falls mayor, state senator and Coeur d’Alene city administrator – the discussion over growth needs to shift to a different phase as North Idaho has diversified from its historic resource-based economy to a mixture that includes construction and technology.

“In the past, we were struggling to find jobs,” Hammond said. “Now we have the jobs, but we don’t have the workforce.”

Along with the need for more and better training, he believes the rising cost of housing is discouraging some qualified workers from moving in.

Joe Alfieri – a retiree who moved to the area nine years ago after careers in advertising, sales, web design and opening and operating New York City’s first Computerland computer store – describes himself as a “political refugee” and an average citizen concerned with the city’s future. He wants to do more to help small businesses grow rather than pushing Urban Renewal Districts that would attract outside companies.

“Small businesses are the heart of any community,” said Alfieri, who wants to form a business council to help them grow.

A first-time candidate, Alfieri originally announced a campaign for the city council as a way of “getting my feet wet” in politics, but switched to the mayor’s race after urging from contacts in the Kootenai County Republican Party. City positions are officially nonpartisan, and while the local GOP doesn’t endorse, it did “recommend” Alfieri, who describes himself as a “Trump Republican.”

Michael Lenz – a recent resident positioning himself as an outsider – said Coeur d’Alene needs to change directions.

“The city needs to reorient away from planning for the future to preserving what residents have,” Lenz said. “I want to preserve everything as it is now.”

He said he would oppose any zoning changes that moved single family areas in the existing city to a higher density, relegating higher-density housing zones to newly annexed areas, and explore ways to charge higher taxes or fees to out-of-state residents building condominiums or operating vacation rentals by owner or VRBOs.

As someone who has lived in the area for less than a year, Lenz concedes that may sound like he found something he likes and wants to keep other newcomers from doing the same.

“That’s fair criticism,” he said. “But I chose to move here and I’m passionate about it.”

Hammond counters that the suggestion the city could stop all growth “is not realistic.”

One of the consequences of growth has been heavier traffic, and while commute times are still below the national average, Alfieri thinks the city could do more to get traffic moving, including having the traffic lights set electronically rather than manually and using roundabouts for some intersections.

“They take some getting used to, but they do work,” Alfieri said.

Some work is already being done to ease traffic congestion, Hammond said. New traffic lights on U.S. 95 and more lanes on State Highway 41 should make a difference. But with the state and federal government responsible for some of the roads, the city can’t solve the problems itself.

“Finding the money is the biggest challenge,” he said.

Traffic problems will take time to fix, Lenz agreed, but he ties the problems back to growth that he believes is not paying for its effects on the infrastructure.

All three are critical of the City Council’s controversial decision last October to impose a mask mandate in the absence of one from the Panhandle Health District. With COVID cases once again high in North Idaho, none would support a similar move now.

“Health is a personal decision,” said Lenz, who said the city should instead do a better job of educating the public about science around the disease. He contracted COVID shortly after filing for office.

People are responsible for their own health, Alfieri said, and the city should not impose any mandate on masks or vaccinations. It should make information available on alternative forms of medicine. Alfieri said he’s had COVID twice, once early on in the pandemic when it wasn’t readily diagnosed, and a second time with the delta variant. “I was down for about a month.”

Hammond said he’d work with medical professionals to educate the community about their options, but wouldn’t support any type of mandate because he doubts it would be enforceable.

“If you can’t enforce a law, you shouldn’t make it in the first place,” he said.