Friday Night (High)Lights: Seeds set in top classifications but league champions still to be crowned

Week 8 across the Greater Spokane League didn’t offer any surprises in 4A/3A, while in 2A we saw a team fall from the unbeaten ranks in league.

Across the border, an impressive win by a champ on the ropes forced a wild showdown between three teams in a Kansas tiebreaker on Monday.

Status quo

Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley and Mt. Spokane all won handily, maintaining their positions atop the 4A and 3A standings.

In 4A, the seeds are set for the Week 10 crossovers with the Mid-Columbia Conference. The Bullpups (8-0, 7-0) will be the top GSL seed, Central Valley (6-2, 6-1) the No. 2 and Lewis and Clark (3-5, 3-4) the No. 3.

LC will play the MCC fourth-place team on Nov. 2, with the winner facing MCC champion Kamiakin Nov. 6. G-Prep hosts MCC No. 3 Chiawana and CV takes on Richland at a neutral site in the battle of No. 2 seeds.

More seeding

The 3A is locked up too, and we don’t have to worry about any crossovers as Mt. Spokane is the top GSL seed and University (4-4, 4-4), by virtue of Ferris and Mead’s losses Friday, earns the second automatic berth to the 32-team state playoffs.

The Titans have a week off to heal up any nagging injuries, while Mt. Spokane still has one big test to go (see below).

In 2A, the top two teams to automatically qualify for the round of 16 are Shadle Park (5-2, 5-0) and Clarkston (4-3, 4-1). The two will meet this week in Clarkston to determine the 2A champion and top seed.

Clarkston looks to bounce back after falling to West Valley by two touchdowns on Friday. Shadle took care of business in a 49-22 win over North Central.

League champion

Even though we know the seeding for the crossovers, that doesn’t mean we’ve crowned a GSL champion yet.

That will come Friday, when Gonzaga Prep hosts Mt. Spokane in a showdown between the 4A and 3A top seeds. Undefeated G-Prep is one game ahead of the Wildcats and CV, so with a win they will be outright league champions.

If Mt. Spokane pulls off a win, all three will have one loss (assuming CV takes care of 1-6 Ridgeline), with the Bears previously edging Mt. Spokane on Sept. 24.

It’ll be a daunting task for the Wildcats. Gonzaga Prep is the No. 3-ranked team in 4A by the state media and just continues to roll. Ryan McKenna ran for 224 yards on 16 carries with five touchdowns and the Bullpups handled Ferris 56-14. The Saxons’ TDs came in the fourth quarter after the Bullpups pulled their starters.

McKenna has rushed for 1,034 yards with 14 touchdowns, with another six TDs through the air.

In the ‘A’

The Northeast A has three state-level teams in Lakeside (8-0, 5-0), Riverside (7-1, 4-1) and Freeman (6-1, 4-1). Only two, however, will move on to the round of 16.

Lakeside is in the driver’s seat and can make this easy by beating Freeman on Friday and hanging a second loss on the Scotties. But all Freeman has done since falling to Riverside on Oct. 1 is reel off big win after another, and Freeman will be primed to stake a claim.

Scotties QB Boen Phelps hasn’t received the same attention as Lakeside’s Kole Hunsaker or Riverside’s Silas Ng this season, but the junior has thrown 12 touchdown passes the last three weeks, all lopsided wins for Freeman.

Gem State update

Coeur d’Alene had something to prove – at least to itself – after last week’s home loss to Post Falls put its five-year hold on the Inland Empire League 5A title in danger. The Vikings bounced back, in a big way, with a 38-7 win over Lewiston, previously unbeaten in league.

The win, coupled with Post Falls’ 35-13 victory against Lake City, forced a three-way tie atop the IEL 5A. CdA, Lewiston and Post Falls will meet in Moscow on Monday at 6 p.m. to play a Kansas tiebreaker for the two automatic bids to state out of the North Region.

The loser of the tiebreaker must wait to find out if it can claim the lone 5A at-large bid. Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene seem to be safe if they finish third in league, while Post Falls probably needs to claim one of the two automatic bids to qualify for state.

In 4A, Sandpoint handled Lakeland 37-10 to take the IEL title, but both teams qualified for state. Sandpoint earned the top seed in the bracket due to its high MaxPreps ranking with three wins over 5A schools.