Opinion >  Letters

LPOSD needs Gary Suppiger

Vote for Gary Suppiger!

I have known Gary Suppiger for 20 years and during this time I have grown to greatly respect him. I noticed many years ago that he has built his business around the needs of his family, especially his children.

During the years that his children were in school he was always available to them for field trips, soccer games, Mars rover and forestry competitions. He has volunteered his time for 16 years at Sagle Elementary teaching math for fifth- and sixth-graders in an early morning math club.

I have observed Gary at school gatherings, family gatherings and other social events, always noticing that he seeks out the children, asking them questions about school, soccer and skiing. He is a great listener and always very interested to hear their stories. This is the kind of man we need for Lake Pend Oreille School District school board!

Mary Rogers

Sandpoint

 

