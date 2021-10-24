Man dies after shooting in rural Moses Lake, according to Grant County sheriffs

A man died of gunshot wounds in rural Moses Lake, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Grant County deputies and Moses Lake police responded at 8:15 a.m. Sunday to calls of shots fired in the Pershing Drive and the Larson Housing areas, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers upon arriving discovered a 27-year-old man who appeared to have been shot at 1106 Arlington Drive.

The victim died at Samaritan Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim, whose name has not yet been released, involved in an argument with David Hagar, 48. Witnesses claimed they saw and heard Hagar fire several gunshots. Police took Hagar into custody and said he has been communicating with police.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident.