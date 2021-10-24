The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Shots fired in northeast Spokane on Saturday night send one to hospital with gunshot wound

UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 24, 2021

By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

A shooting on Nebraska Avenue and Helena Street just after midnight left one juvenile victim with gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.

The victim was riding their bicycle home from a friend’s late Saturday night in northeast Spokane when they encountered a group of teenagers and the “shooting subsequently occurred,” the Spokane Police Department said in a news release Sunday. The victim was sent to an area hospital.

Police responded to numerous calls of a shooting in the area but were unable to locate a suspect at the scene, the release said.

Police said the shooting “may not have been a random act” based on information immediately available.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting, or observed anything suspicious before the incident, is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20183363.

