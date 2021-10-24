The Dirt: Spokane Refillery planning retail shop in downtown Spokane

The Lilac City’s first zero-waste refillery is opening in downtown Spokane.

The city recently approved a change-of-use permit for a retail space in Hotel Indigo, 110 S. Madison St., Suite B, to make way for Spokane Refillery, a zero-waste shop that aims to help the community reduce its plastic footprint.

Spokane Refillery is a refill store that offers eco-friendly shampoos, conditioners, cleaners, soaps and personal care products, among other items.

Spokane Refillery’s concept is simple: Patrons either bring in their own clean, empty containers or purchase one from the refillery.

They are able to fill containers with a variety of environmentally friendly products and the cost is calculated based on weight.

Owner Hannah Bradish said the idea for Spokane Refillery was sparked after seeing a similar concept take hold in California and Seattle.

“I said, ‘I just wish we had one of those,’ ” Bradish said.

Bradish discussed the concept with a friend, who suggested she launch a refillery shop in Spokane.

“I looked into it more and the idea just stuck,” she said. “I dove right in and started to get to know the community more. Everyone has been grateful, supportive and excited we are getting (a refillery).”

Although Bradish initially looked at other areas in Spokane for the retail shop, she found Hotel Indigo to be an ideal location.

“That area is so up and coming,” she said. “Everyone I met who moved in there was so nice and I thought, ‘This is where I want to be.’ ”

Renovation work includes installing flooring, trim, shelves, light fixtures and a register stand in the 220-square-foot retail space, according to the application.

Bradish aims to open Spokane Refillery in January.

In the meantime, patrons can find Spokane Refillery at pop-up shops and local markets.

The refillery will be at Beyoutiful Local Market in NorthTown Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for several weekends in November and December. The schedule is available at: spokanerefillery.com.

Mixed-use planned in Indian Trail

A mixed-use townhome development could be coming to the North Indian Trail neighborhood.

Seattle-based architectural firm Board & Vellum filed a pre-development application with the city to build the Stream Spokane townhome project on vacant land southeast of the intersection of Shawnee Avenue and Indian Trail Road.

The development calls for a 6,000-square-foot commercial building with 35 parking spaces, 110 three-story townhomes and a 4,000-square-foot amenity building with an outdoor pool, according to preliminary site plans.

Some 65 townhomes will each include 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage. Another 45 townhomes will have 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two garages.

D&T Enterprises LLC, whose principals are Paul Delay and Lawrence Tombari, own the more than 6-acre site, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Developers eye housing complex in Spokane Valley

Developers are planning a large multifamily project in Spokane Valley, according to a recent environmental review filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

Spokane Valley-based Whipple Consulting Engineers Inc. filed the environmental review for the Derek Apartments, a phased development that would be built on 10 parcels of vacant land east of Farr Road, bounded by Appleway Boulevard and Fourth Avenue.

The project’s first phase consists of a 254-unit apartment complex with a pool house and 430 parking spaces on more than 5 acres.

The development includes two, four-story buildings, each more than 100,000 square feet, according to preliminary site plans.

The project’s second phase calls for a 53-unit, 49,600-square-foot apartment building with 107 parking spaces.

The development is scheduled to be complete in 2023.

The construction timeline of the multifamily project is affected by a pending Appleway Boulevard stormwater-improvement project and a pending street-vacation application under review by the city, according to the environmental review.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Dennis and Melissa Crapo own the more than 7-acre site. The Crapos own Spokane Valley-based Diamond Rock Construction Inc.