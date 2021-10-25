100 years ago in North Idaho: Robbers hit St. Joe bank for second time in three months

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The region’s streak of bank robberies continued when two masked men walked into the First State Bank of St. Joe, Idaho, and escaped with nearly $2,000 in cash.

It was the second time in three months that robbers hit the same bank.

This time, the robbers entered at about 10 a.m. when cashier E.F. Betz was alone in the bank. They bound and gagged him and then fled with the cash.

No witnesses saw them enter or leave the bank and police had few leads.

From the divorce beat: Nora Burgoine asked the court for a divorce on the grounds that her husband was cruel and failed to support her and their adopted child.

She also had one other complaint about her husband. She said he refused to take a bath and “was so filthy she could no longer live with him.”

The judge granted the divorce.

From the accident beat: A 70-year-old Montana woman and a young nurse from St. Maries were run down by an auto while crossing the street at Second Avenue and Monroe.

The driver said he had to dodge to avoid another car and then struck the women.

The Montana woman was the most seriously injured and was taken to the hospital with a deep cut on her head and internal injuries. She died later in the hospital.

Also on the date

(From Associated Press)

2014: The World Health Organization said more than 10,000 people had been infected with Ebola and that nearly half of them had died as the outbreak continued to spread.