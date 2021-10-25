Gonzaga’s Drew Timme lone unanimous selection on AP preseason All-America team

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme’s collection of preseason honors continues to grow.

It was no surprise that Timme, considered one of the favorites for college basketball player of the year, was named to the AP preseason All-America team released Monday.

Timme was the only unanimous selection on the five-player team, earning votes from all 63 media members. He was joined by UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Villanova guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, whose father, Ray Jackson, was a cornerback at Washington State in the late 1990s.

Freshman forward Chet Holmgren was the only other Zag to receive votes. There isn’t a preseason second- or third-team. AP voters are asked to submit first-team selections.

Timme, who earned AP second-team honors as a sophomore, made 65.5% of his shots, including 67.7% on 2-pointers, while averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Timme led GU with 14 games with at least 20 points, including a career-high 30 against Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Timme was named the West Region’s most outstanding player and made the All-NCAA Tournament team after averaging 20.3 points on 64.9% shooting in six games.

Former Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert made the AP preseason and postseason All-America teams last year. The last Zag prior to Kispert on the AP preseason team was Kyle Wiltjer in the 2015-16 season.

Timme was named the preseason national player of the year by the Athletic last week. According to BetMGM, Timme is the Wooden Award favorite at +600, just in front of Duke’s Paolo Banchero at +700. Chet Holmgren is sixth at +1100. Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Hunter Sallis are listed at +3000.

Gonzaga faces UCLA on Nov. 23 and Duke on Nov. 26. Both games are at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Timme, a junior from Richardson, Texas, was recently named to the 20-player watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Timme won the Malone Award last season.