Grant County deputies identify 27-year-old killed in Moses Lake homicide

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 27-year-old man shot and killed Sunday in Moses Lake in what deputies are investigating as a homicide.

Moses Lake man David R. Hagar, 48, is in the Grant County Jail on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 27-year-old Danual D. Surface, the sheriff’s office reported Monday.

Grant County deputies and Moses Lake police were called about 8:15 a.m. Sunday to 1106 Arlington Drive on reports of screaming, gunshots and a possible stabbing.

Arriving officers found Surface on the back porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Surface was transported to Samaritan Healthcare, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Surface and Hagar were arguing in the backyard when Hagar shot Surface multiple times. Hagar then allegedly walked to his home at 1102 Arlington Drive, returning to the backyard with a knife that he used to stab Surface at least once, according to the sheriff’s office.